CWG: Nigeria starts strong, as Aruna, Edem, others claimvictoriesin T’Tennis

Team Nigeria got to a winning start in the Table Tennis event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK. Aruna Quadri beat Jones Shoun of South Africa 11-6, 11-3, 12-10. Offiong Edem, Fatima Bello and Esther Oribamise had ensured that the country got off to a good start after their victories in the women event on Thursday. In the Women’s Doubles, Edem and Bello defeated Velox and Cumberbatch 11-6, 11-2, 11-5 (3-0). In the singles event, Oribamise strolled to victory against Delpesche of St. Vincent 11-2, 11- 3, 11-2 (3-0). Edem compounded the problems of the island country by beating Cumberbatch 11-1, 11-2, 11-3 (3-0). Nigeria currently tops Group 1 ahead of St. Vincent and Grenadines, Singapore and England.
