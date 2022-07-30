Sports

CWG: Nigeria starts strong, as Aruna, Edem, others claimvictoriesin T’Tennis

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Team Nigeria got to a winning start in the Table Tennis event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK. Aruna Quadri beat Jones Shoun of South Africa 11-6, 11-3, 12-10. Offiong Edem, Fatima Bello and Esther Oribamise had ensured that the country got off to a good start after their victories in the women event on Thursday. In the Women’s Doubles, Edem and Bello defeated Velox and Cumberbatch 11-6, 11-2, 11-5 (3-0). In the singles event, Oribamise strolled to victory against Delpesche of St. Vincent 11-2, 11- 3, 11-2 (3-0). Edem compounded the problems of the island country by beating Cumberbatch 11-1, 11-2, 11-3 (3-0). Nigeria currently tops Group 1 ahead of St. Vincent and Grenadines, Singapore and England.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ndidi plays down Arsenal link

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles and Leicester midfield ace, Wilfred Ndidi, has responded to an Arsenal fan who begged him to join the Gunners saying they already have Thomas Partey who plays a similar role to him. The Nigeria international has established himself as a key player under Brendan Rodgers at the heart of Leicester City’s midfield. Ndidi […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea face Man City test as Liverpool, Man Utd bid to keep pace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea host Premier League champions Manchester City in a stiff test of the leaders’ title credentials on Saturday as Liverpool and Manchester United bid to keep pace with Thomas Tuchel’s side. The Blues look well-equipped to end the season as English champions for the first time since 2017 after signing Romelu Lukaku to add […]
Sports

Ministry constitutes electoral committee

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Plans have been concluded to constitute electoral committee to conduct elections into the new Boards of the 31 Federations whose tenure had lapsed.   The Federal Ministry of Youth and sports Development on the 30th of April 2021, dissolved the boards of 30 National Sports Federations after the expiration of their tenures. According to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica