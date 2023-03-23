Cyber Attacks: Experts urge FG to enforce local web hosting

As a strategy to curb attacks on public and private websites, information technology (IT) experts have charged the government to enforce the hosting of Nigerian websites locally and double effort to safeguard the country’s cyberspace by domesticating cyber security and data protection. This followed the announcement by the Federal Government of an alleged attack by hackers on the country’s cyberspace during the last general election. It was gathered that more than 70 per cent of Nigerian websites are hosted in foreign countries.

The experts urged the government to make sure cyberspace was strongly protected by training more experts to safeguard cyberspace. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, had disclosed that over 12 million attempts were made by hackers on the country’s cyberspace during the presidential and national assembly polls.

He noted that a total of 12,988,978 attacks were recorded, originating from both within and outside Nigeria. “It is worth noting that the Centres successfully blocked these attacks and/or escalated them to the relevant institutions for appropriate action,” he said, adding that the conclusion was reached with the help of high-tech professionals who monitored Nigeria’s cyberspace before, during and after the 2023 presidential elections. He said the ministry had been working hard to ensure that Nigeria’s cyberspace was adequately protected aligning with the goals and objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS).

“In line with this mandate and in our efforts at supporting the initiatives of securing Nigerian cyberspace, the parastatals under the supervision of the ministry have established cybersecurity centers, namely, the National Information Technology (NITDA)’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), and Galaxy Backbone (GBB)’s Security Operations Centre (SOC). “These centers were established between 2020 and 2022 in line with the minister’s policy directives and have been monitoring Nigerian cyberspace for potential threats and taking appropriate actions to mitigate them, both individually and collectively as well as in collaboration with other stakeholders,” he noted. Meanwhile, the experts said there was a need to host Nigerian data locally and train indigenous tech experts on cyber security and data protection. It was gathered that over 70 per cent of Nigerian data are hosted in foreign countries, making cyberspace vulnerable to attacks.

The Chief Executive Officer, Icecool Contracts Limited, Mr. Destiny Amana, who is an accredited registrar, said the country risked severe cyber attacks and loss of money by hosting majority of its websites out of the country. He said: “Most of these sites are hosted outside Nigeria and there are many reasons for this. The first reason is that there aren’t many web hosting companies that can host locally in Nigeria, because of the high cost of bandwidth. The power issue is another thing if you need to run a server round the clock without any downtime. “If you decide to host your servers in Nigeria by hook or by crook, there are companies that will look after your power and data issues in their data centers. But if I come to the data hosting company, they may pass on the cost of power, Internet bandwidth and manpower for monitoring the servers. The cost incurred for that will be nothing less than N500,000 a month; and for one year, N6m ($19,672) will keep your server up.” The Chief Executive Officer, Pinet Technology, Mr. Lanre Ajayi, explained that the quality of service when websites are hosted in the country was better than those hosted outside Nigeria. Citing the benefits of local hosting, he observed that websites with video content performed better when their servers are hosted in the country. Ajayi said: “The cost of hosting abroad is cheaper than the cost of hosting in Nigeria and businesses are looking for costeffective service and that makes people prefer hosting their services abroad. The service quality when you host abroad is not as great as when you host in Nigeria.”

