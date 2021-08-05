Cyber attacks: Nigeria moves to address forensic experts’ shortage

To curb the menace of cyber attacks in Nigeria, two agencies of government – the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) – have entered into a partnership to produce more forensic experts. The partnership was instigated by the realisation that the shortage of manpower in forensic experts has been hindering the country’s efforts at tackling cybercrime issues. This was the highlight of discussions when the Director- General, NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi, received his counterpart, the Commandant, NISS, Alhaji Saheed Adeleke, on a courtesy visit at the Agency’s corporate headquarters. Abdullahi in his welcome address applauded the commandant of NISS and his management team for taking the initiative to seek collaboration with NITDA in making Nigeria a better and safer place to live.

The DG stated that most government and private processes were prone to hacks and cyber-attacks, and it has become imperative to improve capacity building for security agencies and private outfits to produce more forensic experts in combating these crimes. According to the NITDA DG, “the trending COVID-19 has forced the digitization of processes and disrupts the normal way of life globally. This has led to an increase in cyber-attacks and crime waves, necessitating collaborative efforts of the relevant organs of government to ensure safe, secure, and digitally safe Nigeria.” Abdullahi noted that the two organisations had what it takes to proffer strategic initiatives, which will help in safeguarding the lives and properties of all citizens of Nigeria as well as the sustainability of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). He said the agency usually collaborated with private and government institutions because, according to him, no one can operate in isolation. “In governance, there’s no way you can work in silos and expect success.

The world is going digital now and for any objective organisation, they must embrace digitisation,” the DG said. He said that NITDA had set up digital transformation technical working group for MDA’s that oversees the entire digital architecture whereby valuable information is shared through relevant platforms. While speaking on several regulatory instruments put in place by NITDA to support the digital economy, Abdullahi said Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) stood out as a unique instrument targeted at protecting the ‘oil’ of the digital economy, which is data.

The NISS Commandant, Adeleke, earlier stated that the institute was currently running its 14th series flag ship programme which has 66 participants undergoing various courses from agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Customs Service, Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and many others. He said: “Managing security of the nation should be a collective responsibility which is why we would like to tap and collaborate with you, most especially in areas of cybersecurity, to achieve optimum security for the nation.”

