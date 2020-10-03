News

Cyber crime: EFCC nabs 10 Yahoo suspects in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday arrested 10 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The arrested suspects according to the agency’s Head: Wilson Uwujaren, are Isaac Ogundayo, David Ayodele, Etiowe Kelvin, Seun Afolabi, Saheed Olalekan, Oluwatobi Damilola, Sukanmi Odofin, Ademola Okunola, Joseph Damilare, and Abass Sodiq.

They were said to have been arrested in their hideout at Ajinde Road 4, Off Akala-Expressway, Ibadan in the early hours of Friday, by the officials of the 1999 Commission. Uwujaren in a statement he made available to the media said arrest of the suspects followed credible intelligence and weeks of surveillance on the location. He reported that some fraudulent documents and other instruments of fraud were recovered from them at the point of the arrest.

