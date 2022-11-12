Cyber security: Nigeria Data Protection Bureau to train, empower journalists

The National Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) said it has perfected plans to train 50 journalists on data protection, as a mechanism to tackling the prevalent cyber security in the country. Making this disclosure yesterday in Abuja, the National Commissioner of NDPB, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said the training, which would commence by the first quarter of 2023, would focus on impacting knowledge that will end the evil enterprises of cyber space traducers.

He noted that participants will be drawn from both conventional and the new media to ensure that beneficiaries contribute maximally to the fight against cyber security enemies in the country. “Evidently, we have prioritised the training of press men and women and the Bureau is committed to doing more. Within the first quarter of 2023, we are planning to organise a train the trainers’ workshop for 50 journalists to be drawn from both the mainstream and new media,” he said. According to him, about 50 media establishments at different levels have been contacted to ensure that passionate people were recruited to tackle the menace of data attack through cyber insecurity.

He said; “For instance, in the health and gaming sectors, we are working on sectorial guidelines. Approximately 90% of our population may have various degrees of sensitive personal data being processed in the health sector. “Over 60 million youths are sharing personal data in the gaming industry. You will agree, therefore, that the advent of automated data processing which could have significant impact on the enjoyment of private lives has made data protection imperative.

