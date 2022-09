Cyber Security: US seeks increased collaboration with Nigeria

As part of efforts to secure the digital economy now and into the future, the United States Consul-General, Will Stevens, hasemphasisedthe importance of increasing collaboration between the United States and Nigeria on cyber security.

He made the call as part of his opening remarks during a seminar hosted by the US Commercial Service that connected cyber security professionals in the Nigerian banking, telecoms and Fintech sectors to the services and opportunities provided by the American software company, SAS.

According to him, “financial institutions are leaders in the technical revolution happening in Nigeria. “While they stand to reap the rewards of this essential transition, they also bear a responsibility to ensure tomorrow’s financial system remains stable, reliable, and safe for consumers and institutions.”

He also explained that partnerships with American companies like SAS were beneficial for both countries’ economies and will lead to diversifying and expanding the cyber-related options available in Nigeria.

“The US Mission in Nigeria looks forward to working with the American and Nigerian business community in the coming years to continue advancing the much-needed digital transformation,” Stevens added.

In his presentation, Head of Customer Advisory for SAS South Africa, Stephen Wessels, discussed the role of analytics in protecting and securing the financial services industry.

“SAS advanced analytics helps to manage increasing regulatory demands, stop fraud in its tracks, and maximise return on capital,” Wessels said. US Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the US Department of Commerce based in Lagos.

It facilitates connections between Nigerians and US products, services, and partners. Additionally, the US Commercial Service supports American businesses coming to trade shows in Nigeria, while helping send Nigerian delegations to US trade shows.

