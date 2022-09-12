News Top Stories

Cyber Security: US seeks increased collaboration with Nigeria

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

As part of efforts to secure the digital economy now and into the future, the United States Consul-General, Will Stevens, hasemphasisedthe importance of increasing collaboration between the United States and Nigeria on cyber security.

 

He made the call as part of his opening remarks during a seminar hosted by the US Commercial Service that connected cyber security professionals in the Nigerian banking, telecoms and Fintech sectors to the services and opportunities provided by the American software company, SAS.

According to him, “financial institutions are leaders in the technical revolution happening in Nigeria. “While they stand to reap the rewards of this essential transition, they also bear a responsibility to ensure tomorrow’s financial system remains stable, reliable, and safe for consumers and institutions.”

He also explained that partnerships with American companies like SAS were beneficial for both countries’ economies and will lead to diversifying and expanding the cyber-related options available in Nigeria.

“The US Mission in Nigeria looks forward to working with the American and Nigerian business community in the coming years to continue advancing the much-needed digital transformation,” Stevens added.

 

In his presentation, Head of Customer Advisory for SAS South Africa, Stephen Wessels, discussed the role of analytics in protecting and securing the financial services industry.

“SAS advanced analytics helps to manage increasing regulatory demands, stop fraud in its tracks, and maximise return on capital,” Wessels said. US Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the US Department of Commerce based in Lagos.

It facilitates connections between Nigerians and US products, services, and partners. Additionally, the US Commercial Service supports American businesses coming to trade shows in Nigeria, while helping send Nigerian delegations to US trade shows.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Illicit financial flow: HEDA seeks improved partnership with UK, UAE

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

An advocacy group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), yesterday said to address the huge illicit financial flow from Nigeria, there is need for collaboration between the country where the money is stolen from and the country where it is invested without which it will be difficult to fight corruption and put a […]
News

Ipas urges African countries to prioritise welbeing of women, girls

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi 

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark African Women’s Day, Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation, has urged African countries including the Nigerian government to prioritise the lives and well-being of women and girls in the continent.  In a statement to commemorate the day, the Country Director, Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation, Lucky Palmer, said domesticating the […]
News

APC: Stakeholders demand for credible, electable Vice Presidential candidate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders Forum has asked for a credible and acceptable Vice Presidential candidate for the party. The Forum, which briefed the media on Monday, said that the concern of the party should be winning elections and not ethnicity or religion. The stakeholders displayed banners with insignias like winning election should be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica