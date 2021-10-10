Cyber stalking: FG files charges against HEDA boss

The Federal Government has formerly filed charges against the Chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr. Olarenwaju Suraju, for allegedly cyber stalking the former Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Adoke.

The filing of the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/370/2021, at the Federal High Court, Abuja is coming nearly six months after Suraju was arrested and investigated by the police following a petition by the former AGF.

The office of the AGF specifically accused the anti-corruption boss in the four-count charge, of circulating on his social media handles, emails and audio interview information which he “knew to be false after same was rejected in evidence in a criminal court in Italy.”

The lead prosecution counsel, Mr. A.O. Shaibu, explained that Suraju committed the alleged act which violates section 24 of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015, with the aim, “to insult and dent the image of Mohammed Adoke.”

The police had on April 15, 2021, interrogated Suraju over a forgery petition by Adoke, demanding a probe of e-mail evidence presented against him by prosecutors in Malabu trial in Milan, Italy.

Adoke in the petition had claimed that Suraju circulated a fake tape said to be of an interview he (Adoke) had with an Italian journalist admitting that the Malabu transaction was a scam.

In the affidavit of completion of investigation in support of the charge dated October 8, 2021, a Litigation Clerk in the office of the Director of Public Department of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Noma Wondo, the Federal Government said it has concluded investigation of the matter and that a prima facie case has been established against Suraju.

