Cybercrime: Ex-convict, ors bag jail terms in Ibadan

An unrepentant serving cybercrime convict, Warith Ademola Hassan, who was sentenced to six months community service four months ago, has again been sentenced to three months community service by Justice Bayo Taiwo of the State High Court, Ibadan.

Warith was sentenced on July 29, 2022 having been found guilty of Internet-related offences committed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. He was arrested again and prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), on fresh charges of Internet fraud.

According to Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Warith was arraigned on November 2, alongside six others before Justices Omolara Adeyemi and Iyabode Yerima of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan on a separate one count each.

Other convicts are: Adedayo Joel Olumide, Habeeb Gbolahan Amidu, Lawal Adesina Sherif, Ugbana Efemena Daniel, Obi Ogechukwu Frank and Osaze Bright Osayande.

They all pleaded “guilty” to the charges filed against them by the EFCC, Uwujaren said in a release made available to New Telegraph

