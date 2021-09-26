Cybercrime, graft not peculiar to Nigeria, says NIIA D-G

Director-General, Nigerian Institute for International Affairs (NIIA) Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, in this interview speaks on Nigeria’s role in world affairs and the impact Nigerians are making in the international arena. BIYI ADEGOROYE met with him

At 60, what are the critical challenges the NIIA is facing, besides funding of its research activities?

Well, funding seems to be the all and endall of everything because it is said that if you have the resources, there are really no boundaries and there are no limits to what you can do. So, funding has always been a critical issue. But everyone who manages this scarcity would know that you can never get enough to do all that you want to do.

So, we make efforts all the time to see how we can diversify our funding sources, and how we can have smart partnerships with development partners, and how we can raise funds, through competitive grants, and so on. Now, you’re asking, are there other challenges?

Yes, of course, part of the very serious challenge is in the area of even human resources. If you look across the country today, you will see that there’s been some decline in the quality of overall capacities in our universities and tertiary education sector.

The NIIA itself is not exempt from this coupled with the fact that we have serious restrictions and limitations, in terms of how many researchers we can have on board; those things can be quite challenging.

What is your position about the issue of the youths abusing the government and writing negative things about the country? Don’t you think that this may also have an implication with the way the world sees the country?

No, no, no. The world itself has, fortunately, a better understanding of the circumstances. There are many scholarly frames that explain why people revolt – the effects of relative deprivation, the effects of extreme poverty and so on. For instance, there is a theoretical perspective that attributes aggression to frustration. These things are known.

So, if, increasingly, youths go to schools and schools are closed for extended periods, they manage to graduate and they are not immediately able to find jobs and so on, if people would rather go to die in the Mediterranean waters than remain here and so on. These things are not the original condition of the country. These are contingent outcomes, and the point is, how can we mitigate them? How can we reduce them?

I think that what the youths have done, the anger of the youth is a way of knocking on the door. Parents know when children are not happy, sometimes they can go to the extreme, to say what they want to say. These are expressions of anger. And to a large extent, you might say, they are legitimate, but anger cannot be the solution.

There has to be a way of resolving these things. And that’s where I think the youths also need to become more involved in cooperative governance, and that’s already beginning to happen. Now, I think that, as people, there is a misconception. I call it a misconception, because that’s not the only way to go.

There are those who think, who believe that the only way we can become involved in anything that we are doing, the only way we can participate, is when we take leadership positions. So, you will find that in many instances, people say it’s only when you are governor, minister, or local government chairman that you can make a difference. But that’s all because of how we have reduced things to micro meanings. I think there’s room for everyone.

There’s room for collaboration, room for cooperation and so on. And we must not only look at the Federal Government, but we must also look at the state government, local governments, we must look at the communities, all of these spaces must be taken over by youth. And the youth must not allow themselves to be driven by violent extremism, to be driven by cultism, and to be driven by what has become the ‘Yahoo Yahoo industry’.

We need a new set of orientations – orientational values that make us people who don’t worship money because many young people feel marginalised because they don’t have money. But money is not all there is to life.

And that’s where if you find the kinds of interventions that development partners and governments are emphasising these days, it’s how to create capacities for increased engagement, for employment and for entrepreneurial activities and so on.

The more the youths can take charge of their own destinies in their own entrepreneurial world, the better it would be for everyone.

Do you think that kidnapping, banditry, cyber-crime and corruption have any effect on the way the world sees us?

We have now, not only the criminal and crime mobility, in terms of the technologies of the crimes, in terms of the personnel, we also have diffusion for all of these things. So, what happens in one country gets replicated in many other countries and so on. So, the point is, these things are not peculiar to Nigeria.

It’s just that Nigeria now seems to be one of the receiving ends, you might say growth centres to some of these things, and the point is, why is it easy for our youths to embrace these things at all or to appear to be involved? It is because we have had several years of decay in many sectors.

Like I say, over several years, our schools have not functioned the way they should, employment is closing up, frustration, maybe, you can say, has increased in the land, and the geo-strategic and geopolitical location of Nigeria also make Nigeria a target for many of these things.

So, there are those who have the conspiratorial mind, who say that many of these things have external correlates, but it is easy to see that those external correlates are at the very heart of the meaning of globalisation and how boundaries, territories and so on, get easily crisscrossed.

So, with the ECOWAS protocol of free movement of persons in goods and services for instance, if you go to Ghana, if you go to Senegal, you find large numbers of Nigerians. So, when you talk of banditry, you will find that, for us, for many people in Nigeria, these are alien things.

These are not things that we are used to and like the rest of the world, they are new formations that we are trying to understand and reconcile ourselves to. What has become obvious is that there is no way we can deal with some of these issues acting in isolation, we cannot go the whole hog alone.

So, multilateral action, concerted actions are called for. So, I think that this is a phase in our evolution, especially our more recent evolution, economic progressions, those kinds of things that will pass and it is remarkable that we have had interventions that are making a difference.

Are we getting gains from what we’ve really invested in bringing peace and harmony to the world, especially in places like Liberia, Sierra Leone and other countries more so South Africa’s disposition to Nigerians?

When you talk of gains in profit terms, and in material terms, it’s like, you think that what we did all the time, in terms of our involvement in the search for peace in Africa and outside, was some kind of investment. When people say put your money where your mouth is, what you call the dividends of peacetime psychological operations, you build roads, you send peace teams, you send peacekeeping forces, you do all of these things.

The dividends don’t immediately come. But they are part and parcel of your greatness. They are part and parcel of what you call the soft power instruments of diplomacy; the goodwill, the believability, the credibility, your claim to fame and to greatness. When people say, what have you done?

Those things are calculated in the kinds of things you have said, the sacrifices that Nigeria made in Liberia, for instance, those are sacrifices that Liberians can never forget, and the Sierra Leoneans have never forgotten. You will recall that even in Liberia, at a point we had a Chief of Army Staff who was a Nigerian.

And don’t forget that in some countries, we had Nigerians as Chief Justices. These are dividends that you cannot put in Naira and kobo terms. For instance, when South Africa was constituting a Presidential Committee on its economy, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was named Chair. I mean, that doesn’t come because South Africans are fighting Nigerians.

But the perception of Nigeria, in all of these places is a perception that is borne out not only of what Nigeria has done in the past but also of what Nigeria is doing. Africa does not joke with Nigeria, believe me, I mean, in forums, where voice is called for, they all line up behind Nigeria.

And the reason is, Nigeria has a proven history of leadership, of credible leadership, of bold leadership, of leadership that would make many other African countries wish they belong to a country like Nigeria, and I think that goodwill more than compensates for all the things that you call the sacrifices that we have made and will continue to make.

Is the way Nigerians are treated abroad a reflection of the way Nigerians are treated in Nigeria?

This is a very smart question. Nigerians abroad and Nigerians at home are the same people. And I can tell you how they are the same people. Once, I attended a conference, and a gentleman of European stock came to me and said, ‘that guy who is also a professor, is he a Nigerian?’ So, I said, yes, but why are you asking? He says, ‘because he doesn’t behave like a typical Nigerian.’

So I say, how does a typical Nigerian behave? Oh, he says, ‘a typical Nigeria is full of confidence, overbearing and very forward.’ Now, this character of the Nigerian is true inside and outside. You haven’t found many more confident people who would let you know that you don’t take us for granted. A Nigerian can never be taken for granted.

And that can be properly reconstructed along more positive lines. It’s good. The only other counterpart that I have seen with such a high degree of confidence is the American. The American believes within America and outside America that the world is about them. And it’s a mark of vitality. I hope that when we see these things around, we should see the more positive sides. Now, how are Nigerians treated outside the country? I would hate to think that Nigerians are targeted.

If one exhibits a kind of behaviour that is regarded as too bold, you can attract certain kinds of responses. Also, we notice that many of the people who go around the world claiming to be Nigerians are not. I mean, that’s some area that we also need to focus on – it is a reality. Look at Nigerian sports people. I mean, in the NBA, in the United States, there are over 200 Nigerians, at all levels. Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the more revered people in the state of Texas. I mean, he’s close to all the governors that have been there.

I mean, you look at Anthony Joshua, the boxer, that’s a Nigerian. You look at Mikel Obi and look at Jay-Jay Okocha.

If you go through the list of all the athletes, you will find that our sports ambassadors have become some of the more formidable ambassadors that we have in the world. And they are highly respected. Nigerian doctors are all over the world doing wonderful things. There are Nigerian professors. They are the ones who we should focus on. Those are the people that move our diaspora communities. It is those ones that we should continue to say, this is the true Nigerian spirit!

Like this: Like Loading...