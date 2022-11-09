Business

Cybercrime: Hackers steal $11m from Nigeria, others

A gang of hackers, OPERA1ER, has stolen at least $11 million from companies in Nigeria, Benin, Cameroon, 11 other African countries, and Argentina. This is according to a new report from Group-IB, a cybersecurity firm, entitled, “OPERA1ER: Playing God without permission,” in collaboration with the researchers from Orange CERT Coordination Center. The firm disclosed that digital forensic artifacts analysed by it and Orange followed more than 30 successful intrusions of the gang between 2018 and 2022.

The company’s data revealed that companies in Ivory Coast were the most targeted. It said this helped it to trace affected organisations in Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Gabon, Niger, Nigeria, Paraguay, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Togo, and Argentina. It added that while it estimated that the gang stole $11 million, it could have actually stolen as high as $30 million.

It stated: “The report takes a deep dive into financially motivated attacks of the prolific French-speaking threat actor, codenamed OPERA1ER. “Despite relying solely on known ‘off-the-shelf ’ tools,the gang managed to carry out more than 30 successful attacks against banks, financial services, and telecommunication companies mainly located in Africa between 2018 and 2022. OPERA1ER is confirmed to have stolen at least $11 million, according to Group-IB’s estimates.

One of OPERA1ER’s attacks involved a vast network of 400 mule accounts for fraudulent money withdrawals. Researchers from the Group-IB European Threat Intelligence Unit identified and reached out to 16 affected organisations so they could mitigate the threat and prevent further attacks by OPERA1ER. According to the firm, the report was completed in 2021 when the threat actor was active. Head of cyber threat research at Group-IB Europe, Rustam Mirkasymov, said: “Detailed analysis of the gang’s recent attacks revealed an interesting pattern in their modus operandi: OPERA1ER conducts attacks mainly during the weekends or public holidays.

“It correlates with the fact that they spend from 3 to 12 months from the initial access to money theft. It was established that the Frenchspeaking hacker group could operate from Africa. The exact number of the gang members is unknown.” Meanwhile, in May this year, it was reported that 71 per cent of Nigerian organisations were hit by ransomware in 2021 while 44 per cent of the affected firms were forced to pay ransoms to get their data back, according to a report by Sophos, a United Kingdombased cybersecurity solutions firm.

The report titled, ‘The State of Ransomware 2022,’ said the number of Nigerian organisations that were hit with ransomware increased from 22 per cent in 2020 to 71 per cent in 2021. The report read in part, “The main findings of the State of Ransomware 2022 global survey from the Nigerian respondents, which covers ransomware incidents experienced during 2021, as well as related cyber insurance issues, include: “More victims are paying the ransom — In 2021, 44 per cent of organisations that had data encrypted in a ransomware attack paid the ransom “The impact of a ransomware attack can be immense — The average cost to recover from the most recent ransomware attack in 2021 was $3.43 million. It took on average one month to recover from the damage and disruption. 97 per cent of organisations said the attack had impacted their ability to operate, and 96 per cent of the victims said they had lost business and/or revenue because of the attack. “Many organisations rely on cyber insurance to help them recover from a ransomware attack – 81 per cent of midsized organizations had cyber insurance that covers them in the event of a ransomware attack – and, in 97 per cent of incidents, the insurer paid some or all the costs incurred. “91 per cent of those with cyber insurance said that their experience of getting it has changed over the last 12 months, with higher demands for cybersecurity measures, more complex or expensive policies, and fewer organisations offering insurance protection.”

 

