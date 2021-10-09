Business

Cybercrime in Nigeria’ll rise as Nigeria’s Fintech space expands –Experts

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo Comment(0)

Financial experts have warned that crime rate in the Nigerian cyberspace will increase even as more people are attracted by technology deployed by Fintechs to increase participation in the emerging digital space. At the moment, Nigeria ranks behind South Africa in cybercrime, owing to its emerging status. Experts made this known at the 31st Finance Correspondents and Business Editors Semiar organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Enugu on Thursday. The seminar themed: “Trends in Nigerian Payments System: Regulating the Fintech Digital Playing Field,” was aimed to regulate the emerging Fintech industry so as to provide adequately for their customers.

Professor of Finance and Capital Market at Nassarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, during a roundtable at the seminar hinted that specific moves must be made by the CBN to curb the challenges that will arise as the industry grows bigger in Nigeria. The former commissioner for Finance in Imo State noted that as the industry gets more sophisticated with the deployment of technological platforms that will enhance its operations, more criminals will attempt to make dubious gains from Nigerians who patronise the Fintech.

The CBN, however, has assured customers in the space that it is doing everything in its purview to strengthen regulation and compliance among the over 250 operators doing business in the Fintech sector. “Our duty is to make rules that will guide operators and also make sure that they comply with the rules so as to safeguard their customers,” the bank noted. The apex bank, however, called on the customers of Fintech to be vigilant as they carry transactions in the space, noting that they must be discreet with information and data sharing.

Our Reporters

