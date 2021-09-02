Cybercrime: Offa Poly student to spend one year in jail

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state, Olaleye Rosheed, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment for offences bordering on cheating and internet fraud.

Olaleye, 21, was prosecuted on a one-count charge by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The defendant pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him.

Following his guilty plea, Counsel to the EFCC, Sesan Ola, reviewed the facts of the case through an operative of the EFCC. The witness narrated how an intelligence report led to the arrest of the defendant on July 24, 2021.

The witness further told the court that several fraudulent messages were printed from Olaleye’s email including the IPhone recovered from him at the point of arrest, which were tendered and admitted in evidence.

In his judgment, Justice Oyinloye said: “I have carefully considered the facts and circumstances of this case, most especially the lone count charge, the plea of guilt entered by the defendant, his extra-judicial statements and unchallenged testimonies of the sole Prosecution Witness.

“This Honourable Court holds the view that the prosecution has succeeded in proving its case beyond reasonable doubt. This court finds the defendant guilty of the allegation levelled against him and he is hereby convicted.”

After listening to the allocutos made by the defence counsel, Justice Oyinloye sentenced the convict to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N200, 000, while the iPhone recovered from him was forfeited to the Federal Government.

