Cybercrimes: Court jails Unilorin, KWASU, Kwara Poly students

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has convicted Abubakar Abdulbashir Opeyemi, a final year student of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) and two other undergraduate students, Alimi Abiodun and Idowu Rasaq Olarewaju, of the Kwara State University (KWASU) and Kwara State Polytechnic (Kwara Poly) respectively.

They were arraigned by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar on offences bordering on love scam and internet fraud, pleading guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abdulgafar, while relying on the plea of guilt entered by the defendants and the various exhibits tendered against them, held that the prosecution succeeded in proving its case beyond reasonable doubts.

Consequently, the judge sentenced Abdulbashir Opeyemi to six months imprisonment which would be suspended for one year, while also ordering the convict’s iPhones, Hp laptop used as instruments in committing the crime and a draft of N50, 000 he raised as restitution to be forfeited to the Federal Government

For Abiodun, the judge gave him three months imprisonment on count one and one year imprisonment on count two, to be suspended for one year. He also ordered the forfeiture of his iPhone and the sum of N352, 000 and N50, 000 draft raised by the convict to the Federal Government.

For Rasaq Olanrewaju, Justice Abdulgafar sentenced him to six months imprisonment to be suspended for six months. He also ordered the forfeiture of his 2014 Toyota Venza, 2 iPhones, Hp laptop, the sum of N404, 414.93 in his First Bank account to the Federal Government.

“The sentences are without option of fine,” the judge added.

