Cybercrimes: Ememobong, lawyers, varsity don caution journalists, highlight implications

As part of efforts to engender issue-based campaigns in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, legal experts, university dons and other crucial stakeholders have called on journalists and social media enthusiasts to shun cybercrimes and other press related infractions.

The caution was given on Monday, May 2, 2022 during a one-day workshop organised by the Akwa Ibom State’s Ministry of Information and Strategy on the theme: ‘Cyber Crimes & Other Press Related Infractions -The Legal Implications’, which held at Watbridge Hotel & Suites, Uyo.

Setting the tone for the event, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong said the workshop was aimed at enlightening stakeholders, who in the process of expressing their opinions, may run afoul of the laws.

“As people who are affected by certain legislations, we needed to come together in order to look at the legal implications of these laws, so that we can properly guide and guard ourselves, especially in this political season,” he said.

In his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Akparawa James Edet, said the event was in line with the vision and mandate of his ministry, which he said included engaging with the media and other professionals so as to build a better society for everyone.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Occasion, and Nigeria’s first Professor of Marketing Communication and Applied Rhetoric, Prof. Peter Esuh of the University of Uyo, had in his opening remarks affirmed that cybercrimes were crimes committed in the virtual space, and if not checked, according to him, could weigh down the society, and has the potentials to cost the world about $10.5 trillion by the year 2025.

On his part, the Keynote Speaker, Ekemini Udim Esq. explained Cyber Crimes as the use of computer as instrument to further an unlawful end, adding that the legal implications focuses on the consequences of one’s actions or inactions.

According to the legal expert, the Nigeria Cybercrimes Act, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, has provisions, which every media professional must be well mindful of. And the consequence in the event of violation, is that the person can be sent to prison to serve terms of imprisonment of not more than three years, or a fine of seven million naira or both”.

“This is where journalists must be deeply concerned and worried, because in most cases, the words are subjective, thus can be interpreted differently or variously based on the standpoints of the individuals.”

In particular, Udim pointed out that Section 24 of the Cybercrimes Act, is like a dragnet that can accommodate a lot of items, and can also send many people to jail, especially online publishers.

However, he allayed the fears surrounding the law, saying that it was not totally bad because the law is intended to check mischief-makers, carriers of fake news, and destroyers of fabrics of the society.

While making his recommendations, the Keynote Speaker, said journalists are protected by the law if their publications are anchored on truth or honest opinions.

The workshop, which featured panel discussion session, attracted goodwill messages from organisations such as: League of Veteran Journalists in Akwa Ibom, the Akwa Ibom State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

