Cybersafe Foundation unveils programme to empower girls

CyberSafe Foundation, Nigeria’s leading non-governmental organisation focused on improving cyber safety, particularly among the vulnerable, has recently announced the launch of a fellowship programme, CyberGirls. A statement from the foundation said that CyberGirls, a one-year fellowship programme was initiated to equip girls between the ages of 15 and 21 with globally soughtafter cybersecurity skills, positioning them to start a career in cybersecurity and seize work opportunities within Nigeria and across the world. During the one-year fellowship, beneficiaries will be exposed to training in digital literacy, cybersecurity fundamentals, soft skills and career specific paths in cybersecurity which will include Networking, Cyber and IT Security Audit, Incident Analysis/ Response, Penetration/ Vulnerability Testing, Security Intelligence, Web Application Testing and Cloud security.
