Cybersafe Foundation unveils programme to empower girls

CyberSafe Foundation, Nigeria’s leading non-governmental organisation focused on improving cyber safety, particularly among the vulnerable, has recently announced the launch of a fellowship programme, CyberGirls. A statement from the foundation said that CyberGirls, a one-year fellowship programme was initiated to equip girls between the ages of 15 and 21 with globally soughtafter cybersecurity skills, positioning them to start a career in cybersecurity and seize work opportunities within Nigeria and across the world. During the one-year fellowship, beneficiaries will be exposed to training in digital literacy, cybersecurity fundamentals, soft skills and career specific paths in cybersecurity which will include Networking, Cyber and IT Security Audit, Incident Analysis/ Response, Penetration/ Vulnerability Testing, Security Intelligence, Web Application Testing and Cloud security.

Reports: Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April

  Britain’s Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, British media reported late on Sunday, citing Kensington Palace sources. William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, kept his diagnosis a secret because he did not want to alarm the country, The Sun newspaper […]
Metering: FG approves deferment of 35% import adjustment tax operation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved one-year deferment in implementation of the 35 per cent import adjustment tax (levy) imposed on fully built unit (FBU) electricity meters HS Code 9028.30.00.00 under the 2019 fiscal policy measures for the implementation of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) common external tariff (CET) 2017 – 2022.   The […]
Trump ends preferential treatment for Hong Kong

    US President Donald Trump has signed an order to end preferential treatment for Hong Kong, as his administration adopts an increasingly tough stance on China. “Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China,” the president told reporters at the White House. Trump said he had also signed bipartisan legislation to […]

