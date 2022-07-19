Cycling: Nigeria Finishes 4th at African Championship

Nigeria finished in fourth place at the 2022 African Track Cycling Championship which ended on Sunday at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Team Nigeria won a total of 16 medals, which consist of four gold, eight silver and four bronze medals. South Africa finished first, topping the medals table with a total number of 42 medals made up of 20 gold, 13 silver and nine bronze.

Egypt followed in second place with 26 medals consisting of eight gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medal. Third place went to Algeria with 17 medals consisting of five gold, five silver and seven bronze. Team Morocco ended the Championships in fifth place with four gold, five sliver and four bronze with 13 medals while Benin Republic and Cote d Ivoire had one bronze medal each.

15 countries that participated in the Championship which was competed for in 11 different events; Sprint, team sprint, Time trials (1km/ 500m), Keirin, team pursuit. Others were individual pursuit, Scratch, elimination, Omnium, points race and Madison for women’s, men’s and juniors categories.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...