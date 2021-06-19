CYE MARVEL INTERNATIONAL HOTEL: Promise of princely treats

Edo-born Endurance Ekelobhioye Ayemere, from Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, is one of the emerging hoteliers making waves in the country. His is a commitment to growing hospitality business, contributing to the economic development of the country and creating a platform for the youths and others to be gainfully employed. An Accountancy graduate from the University of Lagos, he is an international businessman, with a base in Italy from where he occasionally flies into the country to oversee his growing business empire.

His first love was real estate and auto business, areas in which he made appreciable impact until recent challenges which brought about the need for him to diversify his business. Following the advice of friends and business associates, Ayemere said he decided to go into hospitality. ‘‘Initially, I was not planning for a hotel when I bought this place but something came up in 2012 and I had a change of plan,’’ he said, adding that: ‘‘But friends and business associates advised me to go into hospitality business and by the grace of God I came into it and here we are today to the glory of God.’’

The result of that switch of plan is Cye – Marvel International Hotel Limited on Olaniyi Street, New Oko Oba, Abule Egba area of Lagos State. The hotel, which was formally opened for business on October 2, 2020, has brighten up and brought life to the once laid back residential locality, which has since opened to more businesses. The target for the young looking Ayemere, who is the chief executive officer/ managing director of this new hospitality outfit is to build a global brand that is attuned to international best practice, adding that he is not into business just for profit making but to offer quality services and impact meaningfully his society. ‘‘My target is to promote the best and positive side of hospitality business. It is about professional and excellent service delivery.

I am not driven by profiteering but the drive is to help and give back to the society, that is what is very paramount to me,’’ said Ayemere. Adding that: ‘‘I want to build Cye – Marvel International Hotel into a global brand, a place when you come you want to visit again and again.

I want to make it a ‘home away from home, a very comfortable, safe and secured haven.’’ Furthermore, Ayemere wants his name written in gold as one of the net contributors to the economic development and growth of the economy, especially to the development of his business community where since he opened his business he has made meaningful impact and has become a force to be reckoned with by the people through his Social Corporate Responsibility activities. He said he is using his platform to create jobs for the people, engage with the youths and community people as well as offer opportunity for many to acquire skill. Last year he distributed palliatives to the community and also hosted them to Christmas charity.

Facilities/services The hotel boasts 16 rooms, featuring three categories; Deluxe, Upper Deluxe and Executive rooms, all fitted and furnished to taste with the latest hospitality amenities for the comfort and relaxation of guests. Some of the common amenities include: Flat screen TV, multiple satellite channels and entertainment feeds, free wi- fi, comfy and king size bed, push and hygienic bathroom fitted with freshly minted toiletries. In terms of gastronomy treat, it has a plush all-day restaurant for fine dining, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. It offers a wide range of cuisine selection from African to continental, with particular focus on all sorts of Nigerian foods on demand.

Outdoor catering is also another forte of the hotel, while for anyone seeking for a blend of entertainment and classic leisure under a secured haven, the hotel is the place to be as it features a lounge and bar, with a VIP section, a club, for night clubbing and skyview lounge and a snooker lounge as well.

The hotel creates avenues for event planners and a number of social engagements under its roof, these ranges from birthday party, wedding ceremony and wedding reception, private meeting and small group seminars, workshops and meetings to private soiree as well as baby shower. Given its masterpiece architectural appeal and fascinating look as well as beautiful indoor scenery, it has become one of the most sought after locations in the vicinity for photo and movie shoots. Unique selling points Ayemere also spoke on some of the unique selling points of the hotel, saying that the hotel is a pace setter in the city and that its coming has also attracted other hospitality outfits to the vicinity, however, his hotel, he said remains top notch and the place to be. He attributed this to the safe and secured environment as well as the nature of the facility, the posh and spacious rooms, high quality facilities even though most of them are locally made but they are of the highest standard and quality. Also, the unique and widespread cuisine selection, which he said attracts a lot of foodies and guests to the hotel.

Regular maintenance of its facilities is another unique attraction of the hotel, which according to Ayemere, is manned by experienced and professionally certified managers in all its service points. Future plan Optimistic of the future of the hotel, which is already a household name in the neighbourhood and environs, as the home of refined hospitality service in the city, Ayemere said the future plan is to consolidate on its gains while expanding to other areas and adding more facilities such as indoor swimming pool and expanded car park as well as continued refreshing of its offerings. Also, he seeks to continually add value to the society by improving on its Social Corporate Responsibility to the people of the community and the state as well as the country as he looks to establishing new outfits in different cities across the country.

