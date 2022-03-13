Cynthia Odibeli: Nigerian women don’t understand dangers of skin bleaching

‘Nigerian women don’t understand dangers of skin bleaching’

Cynthia Odibeli is the Exposition Manager for Botanical Organic and Natural Beauty Exposition, BONA EXPO, a pioneer for green beauty manufacturers in Africa. Odibeli is passionate about the green beauty expo because it would inform the public better on the difference between natural beauty ingredients and chemicals that cause harm to the skin. She speaks with IFEOMA ONONYE on the need to create more awareness for certified natural organic beauty brands coming out of Africa as a way of curbing the increase of bleaching by African ladies

What is BONA EXPO all about?

The full meaning of the acronym BONA EXPO is Botanical Organic and Natural Beauty Exposition. It is the first exposition for organic and natural beauty brands. We have been putting this together since 2019. BONA EXPO is catering to the needs of what we call the green and clean organic brands in Africa and of course brands from other parts of the world as well.

I’m the exposition manager for BONA EXPO. I’m privileged to hold such a sensitive and important position at the exposition that is so dear to my heart.

Why is the focus of the exposition solely on natural products and not on other beauty brands?

As the exposition manager, I can rightly tell you that it’s time we began to look more into eco-friendly, green beauty and sustainable living. Other parts of the world are already becoming eco-system inclined. Mother Nature Africa has given us a plethora of natural ingredients that can be made into various beauty products, whether for the body or for hair. Look at Shea nuts for example.

Only 10 per cent of Nigerian Shea nut is exported. So, what happens to the rest 90? This means that we need more hands on board to make products from our natural ingredients. We are so privileged to be one of the first of its kind in Africa. There are lots of organic expos in other nations. There’s Clean Beauty EXPO coming up in London this year but BONA EXPO is the first for organic beauty brands in Africa.

What should we expect from this EXPO?

The maiden edition is themed ‘Mother Nature Africa’. One of the things that we have decided to do with this expo is to re-establish our natural ingredients as our tangible African heritage. I feel that we don’t give our natural ingredients so much perspective and recognition. For instance, you can go to Morocco and find so much Argan and you come to Nigeria and find out we have so much Shea and Cocoa. These are things that are healthy to this industry.

So, one of the things we decided to do with this expo by naming it ‘Mother Nature Africa’ is that we are grateful to Mother Nature for blessing Africa with so much natural ingredients that even global cosmetics benefit from it. Top brands from all over the world come here, take our natural ingredients that has helped them become global market leaders and milking Africa so to speak but people barely know organic beauty b r a n d s here in Africa.

So, we a r e hopi n g t h a t t h i s E X P O will bring m o r e awareness e v e n on the global frontiers and then these brands will begin to do well globally. Tentatively, we are hoping that in the next 5-10 years, we will have what you call global market leaders arising from Africa; that is our goal with the BONA EXPO. So we are looking forward to seeing the farmers, retailers,

NAFDAC, Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Health at the EXPO. The importance of going green and organic is that it will help to eradicate skin bleaching from the continent.

In what ways can organic beauty products help to eradicate bleaching from our society?

If you are on the edge of skin bleaching, you are almost saying that you are susceptible to skin cancer.

So, waking up this morning, I rubbed my Shea butter. All I’m saying is that I prefer to go green, clean and ecofriendly as opposed to using chemical products that I don’t know what is inside. Nigeria is one of the countries with highest number of skin bleaching people.

So, we are hoping that we can create enough sensitization around that. You can use your Ori (Shea) and still look beautiful. Young girls should be taught the importance of using natural organic products than bleaching creams.

Maybe colourism is also part of why this happens to black people in terms of bleaching. It is perceived that if you are not fair, then you are not beautiful.

A lot of people say using only Ori makes them darker especially those who are naturally fair. What’s your take on this?

Like I said earlier, there’s a plethora of organic products Mother Nature gave us. If Ori is not good for your skin, you can use a beauty brand with turmeric, tea tree, or Argan that is good for your skin type.

So, what we actually need to begin to ask is: what natural ingredients in beauty product that best works with my skin type? I like turmeric products because it is one of the brightening natural ingredients.

Everything with turmeric is perfect for light skinned people. A lot of times, consumers are confused because we don’t know how to read labels. So, a lot of people buy out of ignorance. But you are better off not bleaching your skin which the aftermath is usually hazardous.

Are we going to see such natural ingredients in brands coming for the BONA EXPO?

Yes, every brand that will exhibit at BONA Expo is at least 80 per cent clean, organic beauty brand. No brand that we cannot tell you its composition in terms of natural ingredients will be permitted at BONA EXPO. I cannot tell you the number of brands that reached out to be exhibited but when we go to their social media pages, we see all sorts of things that they label their products such as stretch mark remover.

We know that NAFDAC is doing a great job here in Nigeria but we are only hoping that they will create a board specifically to certify organic beauty products because there are so many quacks, especially on social media pa-

rading as organic beauty products brands but they are bleaching products.

We see all sorts of adverts of products claiming to be organic creams, especially on Instagram and still end up as bleaching creams. How do we separate the quacks from the real ones?

One of the pivotal changes that BONA EXPO is going to raise is that you can attest to a product when you go on the BONA EXPO website and find a brand there. Then it can be trusted. We are charted after reputed associations internationally.

BONA EXPO will now dictate how consumers are informed. It is more informative in terms of letting you know that if you cannot tell what is in the product in terms of transparency, natural ingredients and no funny labeling will be allowed at the exposition. So, if you have funny things like stretch mark remover, black knuckle blender, those are not the brands that we are looking for.

BONA EXPO will become that platform that helps you to differentiate. People can send in messages to ask us to recommend brands for them and we have boards across Africa and they are like supervising board of any brand that we approve during the exposition.

What are we expecting from the twoday event?

At the BONA EXPO, a two-day event, we have several master classes by international speakers. We have the A-Z of starting your multi million dollars green beauty brand by Oyeta Kokoroko of Okoko Cosmetics, and she’s coming all the way from Canada to be a part of this. We also have Joycee Awosika of Oriki group speaking at the expo.

The green beauty pleasure party we organized for media influencers was sponsored by Avila Natural beauty and Qasil beauty brand coming all the way from Kenya. It is founded by two women- Faduma Abdi and Zahra Hassan and they are interested in becomi n g o u r Kenya corres p o n – d e n t s .

People are coming from across the world for this exposition and we are excited about being the pioneer of natural beauty expo here in Africa. If you go to the USA, you hear things like A-beauty. A-beauty stands for African beauty and it is in vogue.

African beauty brands are currently in the global stage such as 54 Thrones, which is an organic beauty brand making waves in the USA and it is owned by a Nigerian, Funke Christina Tegbe.

She is our US correspondent. She has been mentioned on Oprah Winfrey show several times and Oprah uses her products. We are hoping more brands out of Africa will make global leaders.

Tell us a bit about your fashion style…

My fashion and style is very minimalist. I’m a minimalistic person. I can go months without earrings. One of the important things for me is my hair. I love wigs because it’s easy to slap on and have a good day. I like minimalist colours like nude, tan or olive green. My beauty regime has improved. You cannot be the exposition manager of a beauty brand and not look the part.

So, three times a day, I scrub and wear a mask. I’m currently using skin Gourmet black soap. It has cocoa in it. It’s a brand in Ghana and they are coming to Nigeria for the expo.

I’m also using the Qasil beauty foaming cleanser and products and then use their vitamin c serum to close up my pores and I’m good to go. I’m so proud of African brands. We are doing very well. We may not have a very good enabling environment but you need to see what these brands have done.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up here in Lagos. I’m a Lagosian; I always say that though I’m from Delta State. I speak Yoruba fantastically well. I like that we can marry tribally in Nigeria. I feel every inch a Yoruba person any day. Also, when I meet people from my place in Delta State, I feel at home with them too.

What about your educational background?

Did you study anything close to cosmetology? I’m a trained broadcaster. My background is in broadcasting. I studied Mass Communication from Olabisi Olabanjo University. I went on to train for broadcasting at FRCN Training School.

Over time, I’ve dabbled into various forms of communication before settling in for Public Relations. As a PR expert, it has opened another window for me in the organic beauty brands and I’ve become very passionate about it and got so much knowledge about its operation.

So, being part of the organic beauty exposition will be taking us round the world to create more awareness of the importance of green beauty.

Are you in a relationship?

I’m currently not in a relationship. I’m very married to work. Hopefully, as we always say here in Nigeria, ‘Na this year we go marry’. I hope this year doesn’t lead to another year. Hopefully, BONA EXPO has created more awareness for me because I’m attracting more male attention. So, cheers to a new relationship anytime soon

