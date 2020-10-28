Cyprus-bound student held with 13kg hemp

A 23-year-old man, Sunday Solomon Odi, an intending student, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle hard drugs to Cyprus. Odu was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Special Area Command. The suspect, an indigene of Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was offered admission to read Tourism and Hotel Management at the Near East University, Cyprus.

The NDLEA spokesman, Jonah Achema, said the suspected drug trafficker, Odi, was intercepted at the departure hall while attempting to board a Turkish airline to Northern Cyprus en-route Istanbul, Turkey.

He said: “Emmanuel Onyedika Ihebekwe, a Nigerian resident in Cyprus, who was instrumental to the university admission, had asked Odi to come along with some food stuff and malaria drugs contained in two ‘Ghanamust- go’ bags.” Odi denied knowing the content of the bags. He said: “Emmanuel has been my friend for many years before he travelled to Cyprus. He directed somebody from Lagos to bring two bags for me to carry along to meet him in Cyprus.

The person brought the two bags to me at my base in Nnewi. The bags were handed to me in Nnewi, firmly padlocked and I was told they contained foodstuff and malaria drugs. Little did I know he has the intention of finishing my life.”

Achema said: “During a search of his luggage, some dried weeds which tested positive for Cannabis sativa weighing 13.55 kilograms were found concealed in dried hibiscus flowers and stuffed in empty bottle water. The drugs were wrapped in little quantities in the bottles which were cut apart for the wraps to enter and sealed back with a brand label Wonder Bitter Root. The bottles were submerged in the bags with food condiments and provisions.”

The Commander, NDLEA, NAIA Command, Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, said the mode of concealment of the illicit substances was intriguing. He said: “We have always known the nefarious human beings for going to any extent to execute their evil plan. Our youths need to be wary of the gimmickry of being lured to study or work abroad. “It is either they are being made to carry drugs from here in Nigeria or they will be used for drug trade abroad. Either way is regrettable.”

