Czech Republic donates N194m medical equipment to Ogun

The government of Czech Republic yesterday donated N194 million worth of medical equipment to the Ogun State Government. The equipment which included 15 ICU beds, an incubator, children cribs, a generator and a photo therapy machine were handed over to the Governor Dapo Abiodun, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. Handing over the equipment, Czech Republic’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Marek Skolil, expressed his government’s delight to support and partner the state government, particularly in the area of health development. Skolil added that the Czech Government is concerned about how Nigeria, being the centerpiece of the regional architecture of the African continent, was not developing not only in terms of infrastructure, but also in terms of human and social well-being. The Ambassador, who noted his country’s industrial development, mechanisation of agriculture and the health sector, commended the state government for the role it played during the global pandemic.
Related Articles
NPA to transfer dockyard to NIMASA for N50bn floating dock
There is a move by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to handover its dockyard to Nigerian Maritime Administration Safety Agency (NIMASA) to facilitateinstallationof N50billion modular floating dock. Two agencies– NPA and NIMASA said that an agreement on the handover of the authority’s dockyard, jetty locations and warehouses would soon be sealed. NIMASA Director-General, Dr. Bashir […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gunmen in military uniforms abduct village head, four others in Ebonyi
…We’ve rescued victims –Police Gunmen in military uniforms, on Friday evening abducted the village Head of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Deacon John Ulebe Nnaji. The gunmen also abducted four others in the community. The gunmen, who came on motor bikes in their numbers […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Meet Godson Umeh, fashion entrepreneur who’s worked with Zlatan, Darkoo, others
Godson Umeh, CEO, GodsonThePlug is a hardworking, focused and consistent young man. Born and raised in Reading, United Kingdom, Godson has always been one of those young men who knew from a very young age what he wanted to do. He is the second eldest of four. At the age of 19, he thought […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)