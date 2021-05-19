Czech Republic donates N194m medical equipment to Ogun

The government of Czech Republic yesterday donated N194 million worth of medical equipment to the Ogun State Government. The equipment which included 15 ICU beds, an incubator, children cribs, a generator and a photo therapy machine were handed over to the Governor Dapo Abiodun, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. Handing over the equipment, Czech Republic’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Marek Skolil, expressed his government’s delight to support and partner the state government, particularly in the area of health development. Skolil added that the Czech Government is concerned about how Nigeria, being the centerpiece of the regional architecture of the African continent, was not developing not only in terms of infrastructure, but also in terms of human and social well-being. The Ambassador, who noted his country’s industrial development, mechanisation of agriculture and the health sector, commended the state government for the role it played during the global pandemic.

