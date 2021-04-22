D-8 Summit: Heads of State commend

The Health and Social Protection Programme (D-8 HSP) of the Developing-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8) has been commended by the Heads of State of D-8 for proactively responding to COVID-19 pandemic and the initiative of the HSP to strengthen health systems to be resilient enough to withstand epidemic outbreaks in the future. This is contained in a statement from the Strategic Communications Lead, D-8 Health and Social Protection programme, Ndidichukwu Odoh. The commendation was made at the just concluded 10th D-8 Summit, themed ‘Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing The Power of Youth and Technology’.

The weeklong summit deliberated on the ways to enhance socio-economic, health and living standards of over 1.1 billion citizens of D-8 countries. In his remarks, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, emphasised the importance of solidarity and cooperation among member states in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the D-8 through the Health and Social Protection Programme should ensure equitable COVID-19 vaccine access for all D-8 citizens. Prime Minister Khan also implored member countries of the D-8 to mobilise resources for post-COVID- 19 recovery programmes in the bloc, stating that adequate funding of the HSP COVID-19 intervention plan will have a long-term economic impact in the bloc. Also speaking about the D-8 HSP, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari added that initiatives such as the D-8 HSP is commendable and plays a critical role in addressing health related issues and improvement of livelihood of citizens of D-8.

Buhari who was represented by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, added that the Nigerian government, which is the host country for the HSP, will ensure the programme is provided the needed support to enable it achieve its mandate. While presenting the progress made by the HSP to the 19th Council of Ministers, the HSP Global Director, Dr. Ado Muhammad appreciated the Heads of State, Ministers, D-8 commissioners and, the Secretary General, Ambassador Dato’ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, for the support and provision of enabling environment for the HSP to deliver on its mandate.

Dr. Ado Muhammad went on to commit that the HSP will in the next five years catalyse action for increased responsiveness, purposeful actions for health and wellbeing of D-8 citizens through its SET (Strengthen, Equity and Transform) flagship Programme.

Like this: Like Loading...