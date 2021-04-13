Health

D-8 Summit: Heads of State commends post-COVID-19 recovery initiatives

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on D-8 Summit: Heads of State commends post-COVID-19 recovery initiatives

The Health and Social Protection Programme (D-8 HSP) of the Developing-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8) has been commended by the Heads of State of D-8 for proactively responding to COVID-19 pandemic and the initiative of the HSP to strengthen health systems to be resilient enough to withstand epidemic outbreaks in the future.

 

This is contained in a statement from the Strategic Communications Lead, D-8 Health and Social Protection programme, Ndidichukwu Odoh.

The commendation was made at the just concluded 10th D-8 Summit, themed ‘Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing The Power of Youth and Technology’.  The weeklong summit deliberated on the ways to enhance socio-economic, health and living standards of over 1.1 billion citizens of D-8 countries.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Pakistan, Imran Khan, emphasised the importance of solidarity and cooperation among member states in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the D-8 through the Health and Social Protection Programme should ensure equitable COVID-19 vaccine access for all D-8 citizens.

 

Prime Minister Imran Khan also implored member countries of the D-8 to mobilise resources for post-COVID-19 recovery programmes in the bloc, stating that adequate funding of the HSP COVID-19 intervention plan will have a long-term economic impact in the bloc.

 

 

Also speaking about the D-8 HSP, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari added that initiatives such as the D-8 HSP is commendable and plays a critical role in addressing health related issues and improvement of livelihood of citizens of D-8. President Buhari who was represented by Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama added that Nigerian government which is the host country for the HSP will ensure the programme is provided the needed support to enable it achieve its mandate.

 

 

While presenting the progress made by the HSP to the 19th Council of Ministers, the HSP Global Director, Dr. Ado Muhammad appreciated the Heads of State, Ministers, D-8 commissioners and, the Secretary General, Ambassador Dato’ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, for the support and provision of enabling environment for the HSP to deliver on its mandate.

 

 

Dr. Ado Muhammad went on to commit that the HSP will in the next five years catalyse action for increased responsiveness, purposeful actions for health and wellbeing of D-8 citizens through its SET (Strengthen, Equity and Transform) flagship Programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

FG: 1.2m Nigerians die to emergency health services annually

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 1.2 million Nigerians die every year, due to inability to access emergency healthcare services in the country. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire made this known at the official launch of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Coordination Platform in Abuja. […]
Health

Kwara launches house-to-house distribution of 2.3m free mosquito nets

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has noted that more than 50 percent of health complications reported across public hospitals resulted from poorly treated malaria-related cases, reiterating his commitment to the global fight against the disease that experts say is number one killer in sub-Saharan Africa. The governor spoke in Ilorin at the official launch of […]
Health

Lagos refurbishes hospitals over patient flow, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In line with the current administration’s medical infrastructure blueprint strategy which is aimed at revamping health facilities and make it fit for purpose, the Lagos State Government has commenced phased refurbishment and renovation of all general hospitals in the State. State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who disclosed this on Tuesday after a facility […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica