D-Day for Sports Minister Dare in Maldives

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, will today in the Republic of Maldives receive a special recognition award for his contribution to sports development in Nigeria and the African region. The Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Republic of Maldives, Ahmed Mahloof, stated that the award is being conferred on Sunday Dare, not only for his contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria but to the African region as a whole. “In recognition of the work you have carried out for the development of sports in your country and African region, we will be conferring the ‘Special Recognition Award’ on your Excellency,” he said The conferment ceremony will be held in the Republic of Maldives and will be attended by the Maldivian President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, world-renowned athletes as well as Maldivian athletes, among others. Global football legends from various parts of the world including Nigeria’s Nwankwo Kanu are expected to be in attendance for the special recognition award ceremony to be given to the Dare, and other sports administrators and experts.

The event has other top football greats like Italian legend, Fabio Cannavaro, and David James of England are among the top dignitaries on the cards to be at the event. It is expected that sports icons from all parts of the world will be at the award ceremony. It will be recalled that in recognition of his good works since his assumption of office as Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Dare has bagged various awards including the Award of Excellence in Public Service, an award given by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Musa up for highest bidder

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, is set to announce his new club after parting ways with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr by mutual consent. The 28-year-old winger is now a free agent and he is expected to make announcement of his next club in coming days. There are a lot of interests from Turkish clubs and […]
Costa Rica 2022: We play confidently to win – Onyenezide

…as Nigeria pip South Korea 1-0 for a quarterfinal slot   Nigeria’s goal scorer and player of the match in the Falconets World U-20 Women World Cup defeat of South Korea on Sunday night in one of the Group C games played, Esther Onyenezide, has said the team is always full of confidence anytime they […]
Agbalaka named in U20 AFCON Best XI group stage

Flying Eagles defender Solomon Agbalaka has been named by CAF in the U20 AFCON Best XI in the group stage. The 19-year-old left back scooped two Man of the Match Awards against Egypt and Mozambique. He was the match-winner against hosts Egypt and provided an assist in the 2-0 win over Mozambique. The knockout rounds […]

