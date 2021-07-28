Sports

D’ Tigress suffer narrow defeat to US in opener

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s female Basketball team DTigress suffered 72-81 defeat in the opening Group B game to USA team at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games DTigress who had lost by 31 points to their US opponent in Las Vegas in a friendly game, gave a good account of themselves.

 

Nigeria took the lead in the first quarter winning 20-17 points with Ify Ibekwe netting two 3points and her last one was buzzer.

 

However, the USA gradually found their rhythm and they opened their biggest lewd in the game against DTigress as Brenna Stewart knocked in 3 pointers to take USA 12 ahead with the points 25-39. Adaora Elonu reduced the deficit for Nigeria as they closed up the 18 points gap as Elonu sunk in a 3 points.

 

The first half ended Nigeria 32-44 USA. USA kept Nigeria trailing till the end as the game ended 78-82.

 

With the win, the United States have now won 50 matches in a row at the Olympics, a run they began since 1992. Nigeria next meets France on Friday before tangling with hosts Japan to finish play on August .2

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: Both brothers score – for opposing teams

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lorenzo Insigne cancelled out a goal from younger brother Roberto as Napoli fought back to beat local rivals Benevento and move second in Serie A. Roberto, 26, who left Napoli in 2019, put Benevento ahead in the 30th minute, reports the BBC. But Napoli captain Lorenzo, 29, curled a 20-yard effort in off the […]
Sports

Ayodele promises to boost sports in Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Newly-appointed Chairman of Ekiti State Sports Council, Dr. Isaac Ayodele, has disclosed plans and mandate as he begins his reign as the custodian of sports in the Land of Honour. Speaking with newsmen in his office recently, Ayodele said that one of the mandates given to him by Governor Kayode Fayemi as Chairman of Ekiti […]
Sports

WAFU U-17: Criticism’ll ‘kill’ Eaglets, Manu Garba warns

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Amoo promises better outing against Ghana World Cup=winning coach Manu Garba has urged support for the Golden Eaglets after the team lost 1-0 to Cote d’Ivoire in their opening game of ongoing WAFU U-17 tournament in Togo. The coach Fatai Amoo-tutored side are precariously facing the prospect of not making it to the U-17 AFCON […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica