Da Silva, Ayoade, Kienka, others rule Zenith Bank Tennis at Ikoyi Club

Destiny Da Silva defeated Rume Dubre 6-1, 6-2 to win the Men’s A Singles title of the Zenith Bank Grandslam Tennis which ended Saturday at Ikoyi Club.

Da Silva, who on his debut at the tournament last year lost in the final to Chiwetel Njokanma, dominated the match hitting series of winners in addition to recording four aces.

“I’m very happy because I set my eyes on the title right from the start having lost in the final last year, “he said.

An exciting and colourful final day of the week-long championship which featured over 70 participants also saw debutant Adedapo Ayoade clinching the Men’s Singles B thus dethroning defending champion, Sesan Dada, 5-7, 6-0, 10-6.

Julie Kamor successfully defended her Women’s Singles title with a 7-5,6-0 win over Chizoba Onuoha, the Ladies Captain of the section.

Godwin Kienka continued his dominance in the Veterans’ category with a comfortable 6-1,6-1 win over Edet Akpaso while Smart Anene clinched the Super Veterans’ top prize at the expense of Chris Ezeh. Zenith Aspire came out tops in the Team event which had Diaspora Banking as Runners up. Eazy Banking, Zeca, Ziva, Timeless, Prestige and Scan-To-Pay all featured in the category

