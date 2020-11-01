Daayuur showers accolades on entertainers over EndSARS protest

United Kingdom-based Nigerian Afro-Pop singer, Dapo Ayegbusi better known as Daayuur, said Nigerian entertainers deserve accolades for the key role they played in the success recorded during the just concluded #EndSARS protest.

He said “Entertainers, I mean both musicians and actors who lent their voices and appearances to the protest is a huge factor among everything that made the protest a success and I think they deserve all the accolades. That the entertainers spoke up and made themselves available at the protest ground was a great morale booster.”

Continuing said: “It is so unfortunate and despicable that peaceful protesters were shot at, thereby causing some to lose their lives. The destruction of properties and looting that took place are nothing to write home about, however, it is clear they have not robbed Nigerian youths of the gains made through the protest .

As a matter of fact, I can confidently say the protest would by now have made changes in certain narratives such that government will no longer take the youths for granted.”

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State-born singer cum model expressed his condolences to those who lost loved ones in the struggle just as he shared in the pain of private individuals and states that lost properties to attacks.

The sonorous voiced versatile singer has been giving good account of himself in his trade as a singer, especially among black communities in the United Kingdom even as his fan base is fast increasing back in Nigeria on the altar of his club bangers like “She Carry”, “Gbe e Lole” and others.

