Dabiri-Erewa applauds Oshoala for winning record CAF Award

Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has congratulated Asisat Oshoala, the Super Falcons striker for winning the CAF Women “Player of the Year” 2022.

In a congratulatory message by the Head of Media and Public Relations of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the NIDCOM boss said that her resilience, strength, doggedness and the passion displayed in the field of play contributed to this great success.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that Oshoala has brought not only fame to herself but has used her God-given talent to shore up the image of the country in the field of sports and humanity.

She encouraged her to continue to be resilient as the whole world is watching, while wishing her greater success in her future endeavours. She equally urged other youths to emulate the impactful life of Oshoala on humanity as well as on the continent.

