Dad beheads five-year-old daughter

A 25-year-old mechanic, Albert Olaposi, has reportedly beheaded his five-year-old daughter, Mercy, at Gbangan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State. Olaposi reportedly committed the crime yesterday morning at Oke-Oje area of Gbongan. The suspect left his residence at Oke-Elu and went to Oke-Oje where the daughter was living with her mother. Residents of the area said the suspect ran away before they knew that he had beheaded his daughter. The residents took the deceased to the police division in Gbongan, where her body was later deposited at the morgue of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident. She said plans were on to arrest the suspect.
