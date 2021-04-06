Metro & Crime

Dad defiles 12-year-old daughter for five years

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 49-year-old man, Ubong Williams Akpan, for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter. Akpan was arrested following a report lodged at Itele Ota Divisional Headquarters in Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area, by the unnamed victim.

 

The victim told the police that her father had been “abusing” her sexually since she was seven years old. She further said that her father had allegedly abused her for the past five years, and when she could no longer bear it, she decided to complain to the police.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists yesterday in Abeokuta that after receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Itele Ota Division, Monday Unoegbe, detailed his  detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

 

He said: “On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime, claiming that his wife is appearing too old, and she is no longer looking attractive to him.”

 

Oyeyemi disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Family Support Unit of Ota Area Command for further investigation and prosecution.

 

The PPRO added that Ajogun also directed that the victim be taken to the General Hospital for proper medical treatment.

