Dad defiles 13-year-old daughter in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi, for allegedly defiling his 13-yearold daughter (name withheld). The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said Oluwaseyi’s arrest followed a complaint from the victim.

The victim, an apprentice in a tailoring shop, reported her father to the police at Obantoko Divisional Headquarters in Abeokuta on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She told the police that her father came to the shop where she was doing her apprenticeship and begged her mistress to permit her to come and fetch water for him at home. The victim added that she left the shop and fetched water as requested by her father, but surprisingly, her father suddenly grabbed her and forcibly had carnal knowledge of her.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Obantoko Division, Sunday Opebiyi, quickly detailed his detectives to the man’s house where he was promptly arrested. “He initially denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by the victim, he became dumbfounded. “The victim was quickly taken to Olukoya Hospital for medical attention,” the PPRO added. According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

