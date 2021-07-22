Dad defiles 16-year-old daughter in Ebonyi

Police have arrested a 56-year-old man, Peter Idam, at Ezi-Idume, Amangbala, Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter. Idam, a furniture maker and father of four, was allegedly caught by his neighbour in his shop on Eke Market Road opposite Enugu North Motor Park having carnal knowledge of his daughter who is a student of Holy Child Secondary School, Ugwuegu. It was alleged that Idam has been having sex with the girl since September last year. On the girl’s birthday last year, the man reportedly took her to a joint, got her drunk, had carnal knowledge of her, dumped her in his shop and returned home. Idam reportedly told his wife, who was preparing food for the daughter’s birthday celebration, to go and pick “her drunken daughter” in his shop. The birthday celebration, however, could not be held as a result of the girl’s intoxication, sources said. But Idam’s neighbour, who caught him while sleeping with the girl, ran to inform the elders of the community. T he man was arrested and paraded round the community’s playground by youths in what the people described as a punishment for committing a sacrilege in the land. He was later arrested by the police but was released on bail last Saturday. But his extended family members were not happy over his prompt release. The suspect’s uncle, who expressed displeasure over the act and his release by the police, petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, calling for the transfer of the case file from Afikpo Police Division to the state Police Command Headquarters for proper investigation. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the state Commissioner of Police, Garba, had ordered an investigation into the allegation. Odah, who urged mothers to leave up to their responsibilities in the house, wondered how a man could be sleeping with his daughter and the mother couldn’t find out.

Like this: Like Loading...