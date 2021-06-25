Dad held for attempting to kill son

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State have arrested a septuagenarian, Zubair Audu, for allegedly attempting to kill his son, lssa Audu, with a locally-made rifle. The state NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said the incident occurred at Alagbado Area 5, Mountain Avenue, Ilorin, Kwara State. He said: “On Wednesday 23/06/2021, about 14:45hours (2.45pm), NSCDC Divisional Office at Pake area received a distress call that one 76-year-old man was chasing his son with a locally-made rifle. “Further investigation revealed that there had been no love lost between the father and the son which might have snowballed into that life-threatening incident. “It was the timely intervention of the NSCDC Anti-Vandal Patrol Team in the area that saved the situation. The rifle was recovered from the old man who is now in the custody of the command. Serious manhunt has commenced for the son who is still at large. “The state NSCDC Commandant, Iskil Makinde, has been briefed on the incident and he has ordered full scale investigation to be conducted to enable the command to get to the root of the unfortunate incident towards taking further necessary and appropriate actions.”
