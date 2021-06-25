Metro & Crime

Dad held for attempting to kill son

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State have arrested a septuagenarian, Zubair Audu, for allegedly attempting to kill his son, lssa Audu, with a locally-made rifle. The state NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said the incident occurred at Alagbado Area 5, Mountain Avenue, Ilorin, Kwara State. He said: “On Wednesday 23/06/2021, about 14:45hours (2.45pm), NSCDC Divisional Office at Pake area received a distress call that one 76-year-old man was chasing his son with a locally-made rifle. “Further investigation revealed that there had been no love lost between the father and the son which might have snowballed into that life-threatening incident. “It was the timely intervention of the NSCDC Anti-Vandal Patrol Team in the area that saved the situation. The rifle was recovered from the old man who is now in the custody of the command. Serious manhunt has commenced for the son who is still at large. “The state NSCDC Commandant, Iskil Makinde, has been briefed on the incident and he has ordered full scale investigation to be conducted to enable the command to get to the root of the unfortunate incident towards taking further necessary and appropriate actions.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two killed, one kidnapped in A’Ibom cult clash

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO

    Two persons were killed while one was abducted during a clash between Debam and Iceland confraternities in Akwa Ibom State.   The incident occurred at Inen Ikot Eteye and Ikot Inyang villages  of Inen community in the OrukAnam Local Government Area of the state.         It was learnt that the […]
Metro & Crime

Four-month-old baby found in Delta bush

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

A bouncing baby boy, believed to be four monthsold, has been found inside the bush at Ododegho community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.   The baby was said to have been abandoned by his mother for reasons best known to her.   A community source said the baby might have been […]
Metro & Crime

Infrastructural development: We’re not resting on our oars – Emmanuel

Posted on Author Reporter

…inaugurates internal roads in Uyo, Ibesikpo Asutan Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reiterated that his administration will not rest on its oars until every part of the state is dotted with infrastructural development. Emmanuel gave the assurance Friday while inaugurating a total of 6.2km internal roads in Ewet Housing Extension in Uyo, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica