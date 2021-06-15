Metro & Crime

Dad held for defiling daughter

A 45-year-old man, Kayode Adeyanju, has allegedly defiled his daughter at Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The victim reported the defilement at Ipakodo Police Station, Ikorodu on June 7. The police operatives immediately arrested the suspect.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered that the case be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation.

 

Similarly, the policemen attached to Morogbo Division of Lagos State on Sunday, about 10am, following a tip-off, stormed House 2 Hotel, Igbekele, Morogbo, and arrested some suspected cultists holding a meeting. Adejobi said when police stormed the hotel seven of the suspected cultists were arrested. The PPRO gave the names of the suspects as Hameed Salami (35), Ogunlade Adewale (30), Sunday Og-bemudia (36), Okekunle Segun (26), Imole Kingsley (23), Rasak Lekan (26), and Osuya Innocent (23).

 

He said: “The items recovered from the suspects include one locally- made pistol, two live cartridges, one axe and assorted charms.”

 

Odumosu, according to the police spokesman, has ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for discreet investigation. Adejobi, however, reiterated the command’s commitment to continually tackle cultism and all sorts of crimes and criminality in the state.

 

According to him, all hands are on deck to improve on the already established security architecture of the state.

