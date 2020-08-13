Dad ‘marries’ 13-year-old daughter after wife’s death

A 40-year-old man, identified as Gbenga, has been arrested at the Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos State for allegedly converting his daughter to his ‘wife’ after his wife died. New Telegraph was told that Gbenga had been sleeping with his daughter when she was 13 years old. The victim is now 15. Gbenga, who works with an electricity distribution company, was reported to the police by a member of his community, who overheard the girl’s maternal uncle, Atanda, screaming over the abomination. It was learnt that before the intervention of the girl’s uncle, she had earlier reported to their landlord that her father was violating her. The landlord didn’t report the matter to the police, but confronted Gbenga, urging him to desist from his evil acts against his daughter. The landlord further tried to make him know the consequences of his action. Despite the landlord’s warning, Gbenga continued violating his daughter. At a point, Gbenga started taking the victim to work whenever he was on night duty. The Secretary, Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile, reacted to the matter. He said: “At least, my submission last year has come to pass that we are indeed dealing with a cancerous situation. So unfortunate we weren’t assertive enough to read in between the lines.”
