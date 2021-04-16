Dad seeks justice, as police arrest his sons’ killers

A distraught parent, Mr. Chima Osuagwu, has appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State not to allow the killers of his two children to escape justice. The police yesterday confirmed the arrest of a man, Chukwubuka Nnaman, in connection with the killing of Osuagwu’s two sons, Bright and Victory Osuagwu, on Good Friday. Osuagwu, who is a trader at Ariaria International Market, made the plea yesterday while speaking with our correspondent. Osuagwu and his wife were hospitalised after their two sons were strangled allegedly by Nnamani, who reportedly confessed he was paid N80,000 to kill the kids.

Nnamani was arrested along with an alleged accomplice, Temple Amanna. After they were discharged from the hospital, the man and his wife fled their house, for fear of a possible attack by their children’s killers. Osuagwu said two people arrested by the police had not disclosed the names of those who paid them to kill Bright and Victory.

He said the delay in getting the name of those who sponsored the killers was a threat to his life and could truncate the process of justice for his family. The man therefore urged Ikpeazu to intervene and ensure justice for his family for the murder of his two children. Osuagwu said he and his wife were now in a hideout and were afraid to return to their house.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna also confirmed the arrest of Nnamani and Amanna. Ogbonna said that Nnamani’s arrest followed an unbelievable train of events result-ing in Amanna, who aided him to kill the two boys, returning to Osuagwu’s house after the incident.

He said that after the shock of the killing of their children sent Osuagwu and his wife to the hospital, their apartment was without anybody. Ogbonna added that the situation paved the way for one of the suspects, Amanna, who lived in the neighbourhood, to return to rob Osuagwu’s house a few days after killing their children. The PPRO said Amanna was robbing the house when a neighbour heard some noise inside Osuagwu’s apartment and grabbed the escaping thief while shouting for neighbours to help him. Ogbonna said after they held Amanna down, he later confessed that Nnamani was paid N80,000 to kill Osuagwu’s boys out of which he gave him, Amanna, N20,000. The PPRO said Amanna told the police that he watched out for Nnamani while he was allegedly killing the boys. He added that Amanna led the people to arrest Nnamani, who wanted to run away but was held down by his father. The PPRo said the police had commenced investigations into the matter and would soon get to the roots of the case.

Like this: Like Loading...