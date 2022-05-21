Daddy B releases EP, Daddy B Sings

Ben Auto Entertainment signed gospel music singer, Benedict Ukadike, a.k.a Daddy B, has released his debut body of work, an EP titled, Daddy B Sings. The six – track EP has songs including Stay Together, Nyem Jesus, Lift Him High, Olugbala, Salvation and Olorun Mimo. The lead single, Stay Together, is a song for couples, imploring them to bond and pray together and allow Jesus to be their guide.

This will ensure a happy and lasting relationship, as this is God’s will for all His children. However, the visual for Stay Together was shot and directed by ace Nigerian music video director, Matt Max, while the audio was produced by talented music producer, Spice. Benedict Ukadike is an alumnus of University of Lagos, Akoka.

He is a lawyer, industrialist, hotelier, publisher, and farmer among other endeavours. He is a fellow of Western Bible College, (now South West Theology School), Iperu, Ogun State. He is also an ambassador of the Kingdom of Assemblies Of God Church.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...