Daddy Showkey: Why I still pay rent for one room in Ajegunle

It is impossible to talk about the origin of Ghetto kind of music in Nigeria without reference to Daddy Showkey. He did not just show the world that living in the Ghetto was not all negative, he showed the world that a Ghetto child can rise above all its obstacles. His hard work in the music industry is one of the reasons many singers today are not ashamed of where they are coming from. In terms of pioneering dance steps, Showkey, whose real name is John Odafe Asiemo is referred to as veteran Nigerian galala singer. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the ever hilarious singer, who hails from Isoko South LGA of Delta State, speaks about what is keeping him away from music and why he is still paying for the one room apartment where he grew up in Ajegunle

Afrobeat Hall of Fame got music artistes and music lovers talking. Let’s know what you think about the concept?

It’s been long that this concept is supposed to come. It is good that finally it is happening and people are being appreciated. It means a lot to be alive and you are being appreciated for what you have done.

People write history from their own time without knowing that another generation will come and meet the history they made.

This new generation may think that the history started from their own time. What Afrobeat Hall of Fame is doing is to recognise those who made Afrobeat what it is and I am glad it is happening now.

We have not heard new songs from you in a while. Are we expecting any song soon?

First of all, I have a new thing that I am doing which is my platform. It is called ‘Confirm Made’ and it is a social media platform. It’s like Facebook but this time, this one is our own, African, Nigeria’s own platform.

Anywhere you are in the world, you can access ‘Confirm Made’.

Confirm Made is for me and you to share sweet memories, not sadness. We want to tell the world that Nigerians do great things and that what they hear about us are not all negative. What I am trying to say is that, if one American citizen is bad, that does not mean that all Americans are bad.

That a few Nigerians are bad does not mean the whole Nigerians are bad. Confirm Made is here to prove to the world that it is not only Mark Zuckerberg alone that can do it.

You said Confirm Made is for sharing sweet memories. Does it mean that there is restrictions on bad news?

On every platform, nobody wants to hear bad news but if it comes, there is nothing we can do. All we can do is vet it.

Daddy Showkey is like a fine wine that ages backwards. What do you do to stay young always?

I am just a happy person. Don’t let anything put you down so much because no matter what, problems will never finish. We pray that God won’t give us problems we cannot solve.

In your mind, always be happy. When I feel sad, I wear my sneakers and go for a walk. I can walk for six hours. Walking makes me happy. Also, when I remember where I am coming from, where I am right now and where I will be tomorrow, I become happy.

You recently filmed the room where you grew up in at Ajegunle. Is there a reason you still keep in touch?

That is the room where I was born and I had my first child there too.

Are there things you did to retain the house, like renovate it?

It is not my house. That was a room and parlour rented by my mum and dad. I lost my dad in 1978 and I was 8 years old then. I started entertainment in that same room. I still pay for the room till date. I bought and built my house behind that house where I grew up. Someone wrote something that almost put me in trouble and they failed to realise that that house is not my family property.

The property is not mine. There is no way you will go and renovate another person’s property except you want to steal it but I always know that one day, I will buy that property because that property is my history. It is my life and I won’t want someone to go and demolish it. That is why I still retain the room. If you see my business cards, that place has been my business address.

Back then in your music, you said in most of your songs that you want Ajegunle to be great. Would you say that dream is being actualised now?

There are so many great musicians and actors from Ajegunle. I am just a messenger of Ajegunle. I am not a king. Many great people today come from Ajegunle, whether they acknowledge it or not.

When I talk about Ajegunle, I was not speaking about the community like it is better than every other place. I was talking about Ajegunle because of the way I grew up. I wanted to give children hope and believe that irrespective of where you come from, you can become something in your life.

That is why now many are proud of where they come from. For example, some music stars will come and say in their songs, “Hey, I am from Mushin”. That was what I was fighting for- for people to be proud of who they are and where they come from. Today, I can tell you that I am a ‘Confirm Made’. Why I call myself a ‘Confirm Made’ is that I am powerfully made.

For example, when you say to the person next to you that his shirt is inferior; why would you say that? It looks good on him and that should be the only thing that matters. You should not tell me because your clothes are more expensive that mine is inferior because it’s not.

The clothes cover the man’s secret, whether it is expensive or not. That is what I mean by Confirm Made.

Speaking about the ‘Confirm Made’ platform, when will it be out there for the public to access?

It is already on right now. Just go to confirmmade.com. Right now, we are still on the website. By God’s grace, in two or three months’ time, it will be on Google play and IOS store.

Will your fans ever see Daddy Showkey do those kind of music we loved back then?

I will do it. Music is inside me and can never go anywhere. It’s just that I have a lot of things in my head. This year, I am unveiling many projects. I am shooting a movie. I shooting a documentary. You just have to wait and see.

We have also missed seeing your dance steps?

The dance is still in my leg. It can never leave.

Tell us if there is a difference in the kind of music played now and the kind of music you and other older singers did back then?

There is no change because music is music. It depends on what you want to listen to. Many may argue that the music back then do not use lewd lyrics like the recent kind of music but they were singing all that back then.

The only difference is because this generation is exposed to social media. With what is happening in the country now, people need to send out their messages to the world in their own way. It depends on how you receive it. It is just like when I did my music back then and I started the opening line with “Ejo, ta lo ni motor’. People said it was agbero music but it was just my way of passing my own message.

