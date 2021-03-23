DaddyRich Iyasere braces up for quality music

…says Edo musicians should earn royalties from their creativity

Oladipupo Awojobi

New York-based entertainment consultant, Richard Iyasere, popularly known as “DaddyRich” has said that he is ready for quality music as he has returned to the entertainment industry.

The veteran promoter, who also made a case for Edo musicians to earn royalties for their creativity, lamented that the state has been suffering setbacks in terms of entertainment until recent times.

The businessman appeared in a magazine recently stating why he is returning into the entertainment world after quitting the show biz scene for a longtime.

“Edo Funk popular songs still suffer music royalties in this 21st century,” he said.

The veteran musician is one of the prominent Edo Funk music promoters, who recently brought Influence Akaba to America as well as CEO of DaddyRich productions, based in the United States of America.

He was among the promoters of Edo Funk, who popularized the music genre all over Europe and America.

“We strived hard to present Edo Funk music style to the world, I’m back to catapult Edo musicians to the next level,” he stated.

He lamented that Edo has never received royalties in terms of music due to the fact that, most musicians are not licensed and did not register their songs legally, adding that with the current situation, things were looking up.

