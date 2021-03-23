Arts & Entertainments

DaddyRich Iyasere braces up for quality music

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…says Edo musicians should earn royalties from their creativity

Oladipupo Awojobi

New York-based entertainment consultant, Richard Iyasere, popularly known as “DaddyRich” has said that he is ready for quality music as he has returned to the entertainment industry.
The veteran promoter, who also made a case for Edo musicians to earn royalties for their creativity, lamented that the state has been suffering setbacks in terms of entertainment until recent times.
The businessman appeared in a magazine recently stating why he is returning into the entertainment world after quitting the show biz scene for a longtime.
“Edo Funk popular songs still suffer music royalties in this 21st century,” he said.
The veteran musician is one of the prominent Edo Funk music promoters, who recently brought Influence Akaba to America as well as CEO of DaddyRich productions, based in the United States of America.
He was among the promoters of Edo Funk, who popularized the music genre all over Europe and America.
“We strived hard to present Edo Funk music style to the world, I’m back to catapult Edo musicians to the next level,” he stated.
He lamented that Edo has never received royalties in terms of music due to the fact that, most musicians are not licensed and did not register their songs legally, adding that with the current situation, things were looking up.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

100 Songs: Freedom Park hosts Tomoloju

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

As part of activities in its ongoing 10th anniversary celebration, Freedom Park is set to host multi-talented, multiskilled artiste, Benson Omowafola Tomoloju. The composer, singer, dramatist, theatre director and culture communicator will be performing live some of his 100 Songs, which were recently unveiled on a Google App by the same name. The Freedom Park […]
Arts & Entertainments

You’re a child of Satan if you love money –Eucharia Anunobi

Posted on Author Stories by Edwin Usoboh

The ‘Glamour Girls’ actress says anyone who loves money so much without a care of whose ox is gored is a child of Satan.   The movie star made this known via her Instagram page recently. “Loving money to the point of clamouring for it without a care whose ox is gored makes you the […]
Arts & Entertainments

New lease of life for National Theatre

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Nigeria’s National Theatre is set for a new lease of life as the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria/Bankers Committee on Sunday February 14, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Revamping and Restoration of the cultural monument. Also signed, is the contract awards for the project. The signing of the MOU and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica