Dafinone qualified to represent Urhobo at Senate – Forum

The Forum of President Generals of the 24 Urhobo kingdoms has said the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, Okakuro Ede Dafinone, is eminently qualified to represent the Urhobo people at the Senate. The Chairman of the President Generals, Chief Godwin Notoma, also directed his colleagues to stand firm ahead of the general election, saying that Urhobo’s best candidate must emerge as the winner. He said: “You are eminently qualified, it shall be well with you, what you find you shall get, though the campaign has not started. I hereby urge all kingdom President Generals to stand firm ahead of the election because Urhobo will present to whoever the cap fits”. Earlier; the APC Delta Central Senatorial candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone, thanked the entire President Generals of Urhobo Nation for giving him the opportunity to present himself and also seek blessings to clinch the senatorial seat in next year’s election.
Related Articles
Senate tackles, Fashola over deplorable state of federal roads
The Senate and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, are currently quarreling over alleged poor budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Works. They also sharply disagreed yesterday over deplorable states of federal roads and the prioritisation of some constituency projects above others. The Senate in a statement issued by its spokesperson, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Igbanke Grammar School old students hold AGM April 3
Preparations for the maiden edition of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Igbanke Grammar School Old Students’ Association, Igbanke in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State are already in top gear. The event, billed to hold on Saturday, April 3, this year, according to the Chairman, Organising committee, Mr. Patrick Idahosa, will […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ayu, other stalwarts in Plateau as 33,000 APC members defect to PDP
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang and others yesterday stormed Plateau State to receive a former Plateau State APC Chairman, Letep Danbang and over 33,000 others who defected to the PDP. Also present at the official declaration of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)