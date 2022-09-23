Dafinone qualified to represent Urhobo at Senate – Forum

The Forum of President Generals of the 24 Urhobo kingdoms has said the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, Okakuro Ede Dafinone, is eminently qualified to represent the Urhobo people at the Senate. The Chairman of the President Generals, Chief Godwin Notoma, also directed his colleagues to stand firm ahead of the general election, saying that Urhobo’s best candidate must emerge as the winner. He said: “You are eminently qualified, it shall be well with you, what you find you shall get, though the campaign has not started. I hereby urge all kingdom President Generals to stand firm ahead of the election because Urhobo will present to whoever the cap fits”. Earlier; the APC Delta Central Senatorial candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone, thanked the entire President Generals of Urhobo Nation for giving him the opportunity to present himself and also seek blessings to clinch the senatorial seat in next year’s election.

