DafriBank Chairman, Xolane Ndhlovu makes top 50 crypto-rich list

South African and Chairman of digital bank, DafriBank Xolane Ndhlovu, has grown to become one of the most impressive business role models of millions of young Africans.

He is presently among the biggest icons in terms of investment in tech and startups and now, crypto currencies.

His recent appearance in the November 2021 edition of the Top 50 Crypto Rich List further raised his profile and sparked interest in the imperative of investing in cryptocurrency, a gospel the DafriBank chairman has been preaching in the past few years.

Xolane Ndhlovu’s inclusion on crypto rich list boost to Africa’s crypto disposition.

For many observers, the significance of the list cannot be overemphasised. While there are a number of Crypto Rich lists circulating, Xolane Ndhlovu is the first African to appear on any of such lists, thus cementing his place as the richest crypto investor in Africa.

In the November 2021 listing, Xolane Ndhlovu was listed among other crypto giants from different countries around the world, including Dan Larimer, co-founder of Block.one, the tech company producing the EOS.IO distributed ledger and EOS cryptocurrency and Charles Hoskinson, CEO and founder of IOHK, the company behind the Cardano blockchain, who in 2018, was listed 14th on Forbes crypto-rich list.

Xolane Ndhlovu’ s name on the list is a strong reminder that investments in bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies is a prudent investment and a pathway to wealth, in the light of how he has grown his personal fortune to R6 billion in 2021 mainly from his holdings in Binance (BNB) and his investment in a set of tech-focused startups that included DafriBank, Bolt and Polkadot.

The South African billionaire continues to blaze the trail in the quest to entrench a digital economy in Africa with his DafriBank Digital LTD, a digital only financial institution that is broadening options for the continent’s horde of digital entrepreneurs and their increasing needs for cross-border payments.

In addition, the DafriBank chairman has been a vocal advocate of the adoption of cryptocurrency. His recent ranking on the crypto rich list according to analysts will boost Africa’s disposition to embracing the digital currency system.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...