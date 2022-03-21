DafriBank Digital Ltd sustains its leadership in digital economy after sponsoring Blockchain Africa Conference

DafriBank Digital Ltd played a prominent role as a premium sponsor of this year’s Africa’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency event, Blockchain Africa Conference 2022.

In return, the organisers of the conference, Bitcoin Events PTY Ltd, has appreciated the magnanimity of DafriBank Digital Ltd with a tweet thanking the bank and its co-sponsors for making the conference a reality.

The appreciation, tweeted via the handle @BlockchainZA, reads: “Thank you to all our Premier Sponsors @DafriBank @klever_io and @blockchain! We couldn’t have done Blockchain Africa Conference 2022 without you.”

This year’s edition of the conference on March 17 and 18, 2022, was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions and focused on the various implications of blockchain for the African economy.

DafriBank Digital Ltd, joined the other key actors in the evolving digital economy in Africa to move the discussions that will affect the future of digital transactions on the continent.

Various topics ― including: “New Economy: Crypto as the Financial System of the Internet?” “Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): How Will the Future Unfold?” “Blockchain in Gaming in Africa” and “The State of Digital Asset Regulation in Africa and Globally” among others ― were discussed by panels in fireside chats that were live-streamed and also available on youtube.

Despite being a virtual event, the 2022 Blockchain Africa Conference 2022 recorded over 2000 participants from over 50 countries and more than 20 daily sessions which were keenly followed by investors, start-ups, enthusiasts, developers, corporations, policymakers and regulators. As the trailblazer of the digital economy on the continent, Dafribank Digital Ltd made a big statement with the sponsorship of the event.

In the meantime, the bank continues its unravelling of the innovative digital banking system with the latest hint of an impending innovation from DafriBank Digital Ltd chairman, Xolane Ndhlovu who posted on his Instagram handle @xolanendhlovu, the short cryptic message: “The new product that will go live on @DafriBank next week will be the biggest kick to DafriBank since inception.”

