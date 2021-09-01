Dafribank group kicks off initiative to support education, feed 500 families 

To uphold their community development culture, DafriGroup PLC founded by Xolane Ndhlovu, a renowned philanthropist, says they have commenced giving out a 16-ton truck load of food supplies and N10 million for educational support.

According to Dafribank, Group Head of Communication, Catherine Anajemba, DafriGroup believes in giving back to the community and that is what inspired this initiative.

“We at DafriGroup believe in giving back to the community. We have also played our parts in the republic of South Africa by supporting the government during the peak of COVID-19 through monetary contribution and other means of support to help flatten the curve of the virus,” she said.

“We are in Nigeria in collaboration with UMEH Foundation to support the destitute families who has been Deprived of livelihood due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. We are giving a full 16-ton truck load of food supplies which consists of 250 bags of rice, 800 carton of tomato and 600 bottle of cooking oil. We also giving 500 families N3000 each in cash.”

More so, DafriGroup PLC, through its daughter company DafriBank Limited has pledged a N100 million commitment to the foundation known as Fund Kids Like Success Educational Initiative in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Fund Kids Like Success Initiative which is a N10 million per year educational support grant was established to assist struggling and out of school students to get back to school.

The initiative was inspired by Success Adegor, who was kicked out of school due to her mother’s inability to foot her school bills. The aims of the initiative championed by group chairman Mr. Xolane Ndhlovu is to discover ambitious out of school kids like Success and help put them back to school. The DafriBank is set to support the initiative with a monetary donations of N10 million a year for 10 years.

DafriBank Limited is a FinTech payment solution recently launched by DafriGroup PLC, a South African tech conglomerate company with subsidiaries in Nigeria and presence in 23 countries. The group is in the process of constructing a mega headquarters in Marina, Lagos, Nigeria and plans to migrate from digital-only operation to commercial banking by 2023.

Justifying the founding of the digital-only bank, Ndhlovu said: “DafriBank is a bank that understands that we are in a digital era and you do not need a building sprung up to the sky as your company’s headquarters to own and control a multi billion-dollar company. It is a bank that understands that in this digital era an entrepreneur can own and control multi-billion dollar company on your fingertips.”

