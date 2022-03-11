Business

DafriBank to raise $80m capital to meet increasing customer demand

DafriBank, which has been at the forefront of digital banking in Africa, is seeking to raise $80 million for a 49% stake at a valuation of $1 billion through a group of private investors at one million dollars minimum contribution.

Digital bank recently revealed its plan to raise the seed capital at a press briefing held virtually in the first week in March, 2022.

According to the briefing, DafriBank, which recently added support of IBAN and USDT Digital currency to its network, plans to utilize some of the funds it is seeking to raise for the expansion and creation of DafriBank Stablecoin to compete with the likes of USDT and USDC.

The planned seed capital is coming on the heels of the bank’s recent expansion to Europe and the USA, and the unprecedented increase in the number of merchants that subscribed to its banking platform for their digital businesses.

In his remarks, DafriBank Stablecoin Project Director, Phumzile Malinga, said that Stablecoins have the possibility to become a promising alternative system amid global inflation, but they must be auditable to remain stable.

As the first digital-only bank in Africa, DafriBank offers a wide range of banking products and services covering the personal, corporate, lending, small and medium enterprises market segments.

Also speaking, DafriBank Chairman, Xolane Ndhlovu stated: “DafriBank is leveraging its impressive technology and logistics capabilities to rapidly formalise informal channels and provide an affordable, safe alternative to risky informal remittance channels.”

Given its wide spectrum of financial solutions for business clients, including structured finance, merchant API, working capital finance as well as tailor-made term financing options, DafriBank has become the first choice for the new generation businesses for their digital transactions across Africa and other parts of the globe.

“We continue to explore and come up with cutting edge technologies and systems that enable our customers to conduct transactions seamless and legitimately across borders,” Ndhlovu affirmed.

 

