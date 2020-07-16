Health

Daily coffee could lower arrhythmia risk

Researchers in the United States (US) said regular coffee consumption was associated with a significantly lower risk for arrhythmias These are the findings of a new study presented recently as part of the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS ) Science online meeting: 2020. Arrhythmia is a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. Cardiac arrhythmia occurs when electrical impulses in the heart don’t work properly.

There may be no symptoms. Alternatively, symptoms may include a fluttering in the chest, chest pain, fainting or dizziness. If required, treatment includes antiarrhythmic drugs, medical procedures, implantable devices and surgery. Eun-Jeong Kim, M.D., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues investigated the association between habitual caffeine consumption and the risk for arrhythmia among 357,022 participants in the U.K. Biobank.

The researchers found that during 5.25 years of follow-up, there were 8,159 incident arrhythmias diagnosed (6,999 atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter, 890 supraventricular tachycardia, 459 ventricular tachycardia, and 385 premature ventricular complex).

The researchers found that coffee consumption was associated with a significantly lower risk for arrhythmia, the ‘Medical Xpress’ reported. Kim said, “Results should reassure patients and physicians of the low risks associated with regular coffee consumption, and we hope it will encourage providers to work directly with patients to determine and personalise their specific lifestyle factors, including caffeine consumption.”

