Daily petrol consumption exceed 68m litres for two weeks

The daily despatch of premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, has risen to over 68 million litres for two consecutive weeks. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in its PMS weekly evacuation and dis- patch report for April 1-7 on its website yesterday revealed that the daily average daily evacuation/dispatch for the week was 68.39 mil- lion litres.

Also, according to the data from the Nigerian Mid- stream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) posted on the NNPCL website last week, titled: ‘The weekly national PMS evacuation and dispatch report for the week of 25th to 31st March 2023’, the average daily evacuation for the week was 73.71ml while total evacuation for the week was 515.99 million litres.

Giving details of PMS weekly evacuation and dispatch between April 1-7, 2023, NNPCL further stated that the total evacuation for the week (million litres) was 478.76ml.

