Daily recoveries drop to record low as NCDC confirms 162 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria’s daily count of COVID-19 recoveries dropped to a record low on Saturday with 106 patients discharged.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for September 4, 2020
The number of discharged patients has now increased from 42,816 to 42,922.
Saturday’s figure is the country’s lowest daily recovery count since June 8, when 81 people were discharged; at the time, a total of 4,040 patients out of 12,801 confirmed cases in the country had recovered from COVID-19.
By July 8, recoveries had increased to 12,373 out of more than 30,000 positive patients.
Exactly one month later, Nigeria crossed the 30,000 mark in its recovery count, with Lagos accounting for more than 10,000 out of a total of 33,044 discharged patients.
Meanwhile, 162 new positive samples were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.
According to the breakdown of new cases, Lagos topped the list with 53 infections, followed by Gombe with 21 and Oyo with 19.
However, three more people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, increasing the country’s fatality toll to 1,054.
Out of more than 420,000 samples now tested across Nigeria, a total of 54,905 have been confirmed positive, but 10,929 are active cases.
BREAKDOWN
162 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-53
Gombe-21
Oyo-19
Delta-12
Ondo-11
Plateau-10
Ebonyi-9
FCT-6
Kwara-6
Kaduna-5
Rivers-3
Ogun-2
Anambra-2
Imo-2
Ekiti-1
*54,905 confirmed
42,922 discharged
1,054 death

