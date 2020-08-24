News

Daily Trust invites nominations for African of the Year 2020 Award

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

A leading independent newspaper in Nigeria, DAILY TRUST, has called for nominations of exemplary personalities for the coveted African of the Year 2020. Nominations are open from August 24, 2020 to midnight of October 24, 2020.

 

In a statement issued at the weekend, Ag. CEO of Media Trust Limited, publishers of DAILY TRUST, Mr. Nura Daura, said ideal nominees should be ordinary Africans who have made extraordinary contributions to humanity in any field from any part of the continent.

 

Daura disclosed that the award consists of three components, namely, a permanent plaque, a certificate of merit and a cash reward in aid of the awardee or his/ her chosen charity project.

 

Valid entries for the 2020 award will be for works, events or activities undertaken by the nominee between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and nominations are to be made online at award.dailytrust. com.

 

The eventual winner will be selected by a sevenmember prize committee chaired by His Excellency, Mr. Festus Mogae, former President of Botswana.

 

Other members of the Committee who represent Africa’s regional blocs are: Ambassador Mona Omar (North Africa), Mr. Amadou Mahtar Ba (West Africa), Ms. Gwen Lister (Southern Africa), Mr. Pascal Kambale (Central Africa) and Professor Sylvia Tamale (East Africa).

 

The Chairman of the Board of Media Trust Limited, Mr. Kabiru Yusuf, represents the award promoters.

 

The DAILY TRUST Ag. CEO, emphasised that a winner will emerge, strictly based on the selection criteria and not the number of entries submitted on his/ her behalf.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: CAN declares August 23 collective prayer day for Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed over the rising cases of insecurity in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared 23rd August, 2020, as a day to offer collective prayers, seeking God’s intervention in Nigeria. CAN, since the beginning of the year, has consistently called on churches in Nigeria to embark on a joint offering of special […]
News Top Stories

PDP demands Akpabio’s sack as ex-NDDC MD explains why she slapped minister

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the removal of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to allow for unfettered investigation into the allegations of corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).   This is as former acting Managing Director of NDDC, Joy Nunieh, claimed that she slapped Akpabio for sexually […]
News

ISSUP calls for more synergy in drug control

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

The International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP) Nigeria has called for more synergy in the nation’s drug control efforts.   This call was made by the President of ISSUP Nigeria, Dr. Martin Agwogie at the maiden session of ISSUP Nigeria bimonthly webinar which held recently.   According to Dr. Agwogie: “There […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: