Dairy Sector: Stakeholders laud Outspan’s performance

Stakeholders in the Kano dairy sector have said the various backward integration programmes (BIPs) embarked upon by Outspan Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of OFI (Olam food ingredients) are stimulating growth, generating valuable employment opportunities as well as tackling long-standing issues in the sector. The local dairy sector has a strong potential to contribute extensively to national economic growth considering around 1.3 billion tonnes of milk are consumed in the country annually. However, issues such as low productivity level, poor cattle health, the dearth of wider cold chain services, inefficient logistics systems, and low exposure to modern agronomic practices among smallholder dairy farmers, continue to stifle the sector’s potential. Outspan set out to address these issues through its ‘Milk Mission’ initiative, which combines a robust public-private partnership (PPP) strategy and unyielding focus on the Federal Government’s sectored development agenda to reposition the sector. The firm’s growth-driven strategic recourse has led to a valuable partnership between the Kano dairy union and Outspan Nigeria Limited. Speaking recently, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi Usman, the chairman of the Kano Dairy and Livestock Husbandry Cooperative Union (KADALCU), said the collaborative efforts ingeniously framed for the development of the key agriculture sector are yielding positive results.

 

