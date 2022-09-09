Dairy Sector: Stakeholders laud Outspan’s performance

Stakeholders in the Kano dairy sector have said the various backward integration programmes (BIPs) embarked upon by Outspan Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of OFI (Olam food ingredients) are stimulating growth, generating valuable employment opportunities as well as tackling long-standing issues in the sector. The local dairy sector has a strong potential to contribute extensively to national economic growth considering around 1.3 billion tonnes of milk are consumed in the country annually. However, issues such as low productivity level, poor cattle health, the dearth of wider cold chain services, inefficient logistics systems, and low exposure to modern agronomic practices among smallholder dairy farmers, continue to stifle the sector’s potential. Outspan set out to address these issues through its ‘Milk Mission’ initiative, which combines a robust public-private partnership (PPP) strategy and unyielding focus on the Federal Government’s sectored development agenda to reposition the sector. The firm’s growth-driven strategic recourse has led to a valuable partnership between the Kano dairy union and Outspan Nigeria Limited. Speaking recently, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi Usman, the chairman of the Kano Dairy and Livestock Husbandry Cooperative Union (KADALCU), said the collaborative efforts ingeniously framed for the development of the key agriculture sector are yielding positive results.
Related Articles
CAMA: Simplifying business environment for growth
Three decades after its existence as legislation for regulating businesses in Nigeria, an amended Companies and Allied Matters ACT (CAMA) was birthed last week to deepen ease of doing business in Nigeria, Abdulwahab Isa reports Aside the reputation of being an oil rich nation, Nigeria is celebrated as one of the world’s most lucrative places […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Transportation, food to push inflation to 13.63%
As analysts anticipate the release of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) and inflation report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) tomorrow, Access Bank’s Economic Intelligence Unit has forecast that headline inflation for September 2020 will rise to 13.63 per cent from 13.22 per cent recorded in August 2020. In a note obtained by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Teriba: CBN must release banks’ N12trn for liquidity, growth
Dr. Ayo Teriba, a foremost Nigerian economist is the Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates (EA). He spoke with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, against the backdrop of ongoing debate that despite the reported exiting of recession in Q4 2020, the country may actually not be out of the poor economy. He also spoke on the alleged printing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)