Dakadda Tower, Nigeria's most IT complaint building – Obj

Akwa Ibom’s 21 high rise Smart Building, popularly known as the Dakkada Tower in Uyo, is Nigeria’s most technologically advanced and IT compliant building in the country, former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has declared.

Obasanjo stated this on Saturday during an inspection tour of the smart building while on a private visit to the State, accompanied by his host, Governor Udom Emmanuel and senior government officials.

Chief Obasanjo who was shown round the building by Governor Udom Emmanuel in company of the Commissioner for Special Duties, Rt. Hon. Okpulupm Etteh and the technical crew handling the Dakkada Tower project, congratulated Governor Udom Emmanuel on his developmental strides in the state.

The elder statesman noted with admiratioin the ease of maintenance effected in the building, stressing that the sophisticated facilities would attract business and development to the state.

According to Obasanjo, “It’s not just thoughts but what I have seen, I have seen a number of buildings in Nigeria but in terms of modern technological facilities embedded in a building of this nature, this is probably one of the best if not the best that I have seen in the country. When you have a building like this, business will come in, when businesses come in , prosperity will continue in the state and I congratulate the governor for bringing this type of building to Akwa Ibom and in the state capital”, he stated.

