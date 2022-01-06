Sports

Dakkada vs Remo: LMC to investigate attack on match official

The League Management Company is looking into an altercation that occurred in the Matchday 4 fixture between Dakkada FC and Remo Stars last Sunday in Uyo Images surfaced involving a backroom staff of Dakkada assaulting a match official in the course of the fixture. The LMC is taking a closer look at the match officials report and other relevant sources.

 

