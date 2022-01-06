Dakkada vs Remo: LMC to investigate attack on match official

The League Management Company is looking into an altercation that occurred in the Matchday 4 fixture between Dakkada FC and Remo Stars last Sunday in Uyo Images surfaced involving a backroom staff of Dakkada assaulting a match official in the course of the fixture. The LMC is taking a closer look at the match officials report and other relevant sources.
Fair, tricky AFCON draw for Eagles
The Africa Cup of Nations is the number one football competition on the continent. Every country strives to make an impact in the competition but the overall bragging right is about winning the trophy. Egypt are the most decorated team on the continent with seven trophies in the cabinet of the Pharaohs. Hosts of the […]
Messi abandons Barcelona training
Lionel Messi is expected to send a new burofax to Barcelona confirming he will not be attending pre-season training, as he begins all-out warfare with the club. According to RAC1 and El Periodico, Messi has realised Barca won’t accept negotiations, so is going all-out to break away from the club where he spent his […]
UFC champion shares unforgettable CSR experience, feeds 100p children
UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who touched down in Abuja a few days ago, has been engaged in a beehive of activities including media rounds and general Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities aimed at giving back to his country of birth. The Auchi, Edo state-born professional mixed martial artist who explained that giving back […]
